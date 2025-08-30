US Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: Coco Gauff, Jannk Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 7 (Saturday, August 30) of the US Open 2025 will mark the conclusion of the third round. Title favorites Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are among the day's star headliners. The Italian's title defense has gone off without a hitch so far. He will next take on Denis Shapovalov.

Gauff and Swiatek each encountered some bumps in the road en route to the third round. However, they're still on track to capture a second title in New York. The American will face Magdalena Frech in the third round, while the Pole will take on Anna Kalinskaya.

Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez's singles campaign might be over but they're still active in doubles. The two have teamed up for the very first time and will contest their second-round match on Saturday. Naomi Osaka's bid for a third title at the tournament will continue against Daria Kasatkina.

Amanda Anisimova, Tommy Paul, Karolina Muchova and Lorenzo Musetti are some of the other notable names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the US Open 2025:

US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 7

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (28) Magdalena Frech vs (3) Coco Gauff

Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (27) Denis Shapovalov

Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (29) Anna Kalinskaya vs (2) Iga Swiatek

Followed by: (23) Alexander Bublik vs (14) Tommy Paul

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (10) Lorenzo Musetti vs (24) Flavio Cobolli

Followed by: (15) Daria Kasatkina vs (23) Naomi Osaka

Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: (18) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Maria Sakkari

Grandstand

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (21) Linda Noskova vs (11) Karolina Muchova

Followed by: (Q) Coleman Wong vs (15) Andrey Rublev

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Ulrikke Eikeri/Eri Hozumi vs (WC) Venus Williams/Leylah Fernandez

Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: (8) Amanda Anisimova vs Anna Bondar

The full schedule can be found here.

US Open 2025: Match Timings

Iga Swiatek at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can keep up with the matches happening at the US Open 2025 via the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Proceedings on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, except for Arthur Ashe Stadium and Courts 6 and 10, where the first match will commence at 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. respectively. The night session will get underway at 7:00 p.m. on two courts, the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts, except Arthur Ashe Stadium, Courts 6, 10) Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Evening session, Arthur Ashe Stadium & Louis Armstrong Stadium) Start time (Courts 6, 10) USA, Canada August 30, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET August 30, 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET August 30, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET August 30, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET UK August 30, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST August 30, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST August 31, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST August 30, 2025, 6:00 p.m. BST India August 30, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST August 30, 2025, 9:00 p.m. IST August 31, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST August 30, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST

