US Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: Coco Gauff, Jannk Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 7 (Saturday, August 30) of the US Open 2025 will mark the conclusion of the third round. Title favorites Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are among the day's star headliners. The Italian's title defense has gone off without a hitch so far. He will next take on Denis Shapovalov.
Gauff and Swiatek each encountered some bumps in the road en route to the third round. However, they're still on track to capture a second title in New York. The American will face Magdalena Frech in the third round, while the Pole will take on Anna Kalinskaya.
Venus Williams and Leylah Fernandez's singles campaign might be over but they're still active in doubles. The two have teamed up for the very first time and will contest their second-round match on Saturday. Naomi Osaka's bid for a third title at the tournament will continue against Daria Kasatkina.
Amanda Anisimova, Tommy Paul, Karolina Muchova and Lorenzo Musetti are some of the other notable names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the US Open 2025:
US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 7
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (28) Magdalena Frech vs (3) Coco Gauff
Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (27) Denis Shapovalov
Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (29) Anna Kalinskaya vs (2) Iga Swiatek
Followed by: (23) Alexander Bublik vs (14) Tommy Paul
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (10) Lorenzo Musetti vs (24) Flavio Cobolli
Followed by: (15) Daria Kasatkina vs (23) Naomi Osaka
Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (3) Alexander Zverev vs (25) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by: (18) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Maria Sakkari
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (21) Linda Noskova vs (11) Karolina Muchova
Followed by: (Q) Coleman Wong vs (15) Andrey Rublev
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Ulrikke Eikeri/Eri Hozumi vs (WC) Venus Williams/Leylah Fernandez
Not before 4:30 p.m. local time: (8) Amanda Anisimova vs Anna Bondar
The full schedule can be found here.
US Open 2025: Match Timings
Fans can keep up with the matches happening at the US Open 2025 via the following channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Proceedings on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time, except for Arthur Ashe Stadium and Courts 6 and 10, where the first match will commence at 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. respectively. The night session will get underway at 7:00 p.m. on two courts, the Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows: