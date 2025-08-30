US Open 2025 Schedule Day 8: Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 8 (Sunday, August 31) will mark the start of the fourth round of singles at the US Open 2025. Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jessica Pegula are among the top stars in action. Sabalenka's title defense will continue against Cristina Bucsa, while Pegula, the runner-up last year, will face compatriot Ann Li.
Djokovic's bid for a historic 25th Major title will continue against qualifier and former top 25 player Jan-Lennard Struff. Alcaraz will take on Arthur Rinderknech for a spot in the last eight. Last year's finalist Taylor Fritz will take on Tomas Machac.
Taylor Townsend has already caused a couple of sets after taking out seeded players Jelena Ostapenko and Mirra Andreeva. She will aim to keep the party going against two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova. Elena Rybakina is another big name in the fray on Sunday, along with Jiri Lehecka. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the US Open 2025:
US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 8
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li
Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech
Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (7) Novak Djokovic vs (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff
Followed by: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Adrian Mannarino vs (20) Jiri Lehecka
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Barbora Krejcikova vs Taylor Townsend
Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time: (4) Taylor Fritz vs (21) Tomas Machac
Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa
The full schedule will be released later in the day.
US Open 2025: Match Timings
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with action happening at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
The first match will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time across all courts, except for Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the proceedings will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Arthur Ashe Stadium will also hold the night session starting from 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows: