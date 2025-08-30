US Open 2025 Schedule Day 8: Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 8 (Sunday, August 31) will mark the start of the fourth round of singles at the US Open 2025. Aryna Sabalenka, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Jessica Pegula are among the top stars in action. Sabalenka's title defense will continue against Cristina Bucsa, while Pegula, the runner-up last year, will face compatriot Ann Li.

Ad

Djokovic's bid for a historic 25th Major title will continue against qualifier and former top 25 player Jan-Lennard Struff. Alcaraz will take on Arthur Rinderknech for a spot in the last eight. Last year's finalist Taylor Fritz will take on Tomas Machac.

Taylor Townsend has already caused a couple of sets after taking out seeded players Jelena Ostapenko and Mirra Andreeva. She will aim to keep the party going against two-time Major champion Barbora Krejcikova. Elena Rybakina is another big name in the fray on Sunday, along with Jiri Lehecka. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the US Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

US Open 2025: Schedule for Day 8

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Ann Li

Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Arthur Rinderknech

Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time: (7) Novak Djokovic vs (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff

Followed by: (9) Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Adrian Mannarino vs (20) Jiri Lehecka

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Barbora Krejcikova vs Taylor Townsend

Ad

Starting at 3:00 p.m. local time: (4) Taylor Fritz vs (21) Tomas Machac

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Cristina Bucsa

The full schedule will be released later in the day.

US Open 2025: Match Timings

Aryna Sabalenka at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with action happening at the US Open 2025:

Ad

USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

US Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time across all courts, except for Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the proceedings will begin at 11:30 a.m. The Arthur Ashe Stadium will also hold the night session starting from 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts, except Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Evening session, Arthur Ashe Stadium) USA, Canada August 31, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET August 31, 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET August 31, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK August 31, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST August 31, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST September 1, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India August 31, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST August 31, 2025, 9:00 p.m. IST September 1, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More