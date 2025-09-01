US Open 2025 Schedule Day 9: Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 US Open has kept fans on the edge of their seats so far. With the quarterfinals spots up for grabs, players will hope to bring their A-game to Flushing Meadows on Day Nine.
Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova are among the first few quarterfinalists in New York. Vondrosouva stunned the Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the fourth round, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has also entered the last eight in New York. He hardly broke a sweat while dealing with Arthur Rindrknetch and outfoxed him in the fourth round, 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4.
Without further ado, let's look at the lineup for Day Nine at the US Open:
US Open 2025: Schedule Day 9
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Starts at 11:30 a.m. (local time)
Félix Auger‑Aliassime (25) vs Andrey Rublev (15) - Round of 16
Naomi Osaka (23) vs Coco Gauff (3) – WTA (Round of 16)
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time
Jannik Sinner (1) vs Alexander Bublik (23) - Round of 16
Amanda Anisimova (8) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (18) – WTA (Round of 16)
Louis Armstrong Stadium
Starts at 11:00 a.m. (local time)
Leandro Riedi (Q) vs Alex de Minaur (8) - Round of 16
Ekaterina Alexandrova (13) vs Iga Świątek (2) – WTA (Round of 16)
Lorenzo Musetti (10) vs Jaume Munar - Round of 16
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time
Ekaterina Alexandrova / Zhang Shuai (12) vs Leylah Fernandez / Venus Williams (WC) – Women’s Doubles
Grandstand
Starts at 11:00 a.m. (local time)
Cooper Williams / Theodore Winegar (WC) vs Kevin Krawietz / Tim Pütz (4) – Men’s Doubles
Marta Kostyuk (27) vs Karolína Muchová (11) – Women’s Singles
Robert Cash / JJ Tracy vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (7) – Men’s Doubles
Not before 4:30 p.m. local time
Kateřina Siniaková / Taylor Townsend (1) vs Camila Osorio / Yuan Yue – Women’s Doubles
Stadium 17
Starts at 11:00 a.m. (local time)
Xu Yifan / Yang Zhaoxuan vs Tímea Babos / Luisa Stefani (11) - Women’s Doubles
Shuko Aoyama / Wang Yafan (PR) vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider (5) - Women’s Doubles
Mackenzie McDonald / Ethan Quinn (WC) vs Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos (5) – Men’s Doubles 2nd Round
Fanny Stollár / Wu Fang‑hsien vs Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini (2) - Women’s Doubles
US Open 2025: Match Timings
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:
USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
The first match will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time across all courts, except for Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the proceedings will start at 11:30 a.m. The Arthur Ashe Stadium will also hold the night session at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 9 of the tournament are as follows: