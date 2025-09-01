US Open 2025 Schedule Day 9: Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The 2025 US Open has kept fans on the edge of their seats so far. With the quarterfinals spots up for grabs, players will hope to bring their A-game to Flushing Meadows on Day Nine.

Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova are among the first few quarterfinalists in New York. Vondrosouva stunned the Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the fourth round, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has also entered the last eight in New York. He hardly broke a sweat while dealing with Arthur Rindrknetch and outfoxed him in the fourth round, 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4.

Without further ado, let's look at the lineup for Day Nine at the US Open:

US Open 2025: Schedule Day 9

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Starts at 11:30 a.m. (local time)

Félix Auger‑Aliassime (25) vs Andrey Rublev (15) - Round of 16

Naomi Osaka (23) vs Coco Gauff (3) – WTA (Round of 16)

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time

Jannik Sinner (1) vs Alexander Bublik (23) - Round of 16

Amanda Anisimova (8) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (18) – WTA (Round of 16)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Starts at 11:00 a.m. (local time)

Leandro Riedi (Q) vs Alex de Minaur (8) - Round of 16

Ekaterina Alexandrova (13) vs Iga Świątek (2) – WTA (Round of 16)

Lorenzo Musetti (10) vs Jaume Munar - Round of 16

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time

Ekaterina Alexandrova / Zhang Shuai (12) vs Leylah Fernandez / Venus Williams (WC) – Women’s Doubles

Grandstand

Starts at 11:00 a.m. (local time)

Cooper Williams / Theodore Winegar (WC) vs Kevin Krawietz / Tim Pütz (4) – Men’s Doubles

Marta Kostyuk (27) vs Karolína Muchová (11) – Women’s Singles

Robert Cash / JJ Tracy vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (7) – Men’s Doubles

Not before 4:30 p.m. local time

Kateřina Siniaková / Taylor Townsend (1) vs Camila Osorio / Yuan Yue – Women’s Doubles

Stadium 17

Starts at 11:00 a.m. (local time)

Xu Yifan / Yang Zhaoxuan vs Tímea Babos / Luisa Stefani (11) - Women’s Doubles

Shuko Aoyama / Wang Yafan (PR) vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider (5) - Women’s Doubles

Mackenzie McDonald / Ethan Quinn (WC) vs Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos (5) – Men’s Doubles 2nd Round

Fanny Stollár / Wu Fang‑hsien vs Sara Errani / Jasmine Paolini (2) - Women’s Doubles

US Open 2025: Match Timings

Sinner at the 2025 US Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action happening at the US Open 2025:

USA - ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Jio Hotstar, Star Sports

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

The first match will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time across all courts, except for Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the proceedings will start at 11:30 a.m. The Arthur Ashe Stadium will also hold the night session at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 9 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts, except Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Arthur Ashe Stadium) Start time (Evening session, Arthur Ashe Stadium) USA, Canada September 1, 2025, 11:00 a.m. ET September 1, 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET September 1, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET UK September 1, 2025, 4:00 p.m. BST September 1, 2025, 4:30 p.m. BST September 2, 2025, 12:00 a.m. BST India September 1, 2025, 8:30 p.m. IST September 1, 2025, 9:00 p.m. IST September 2, 2025, 4:30 a.m. IST

