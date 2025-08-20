US Open 2025 weather: Forecast for each day, rain probability & what to expect in New York

The countdown to the season's final Major, the US Open 2025, is on. The tournament will kick off on Sunday, August 24, and wrap up a fortnight later on Sunday, September 7. Fans flock to Flushing Meadows in droves to watch their favorite players in action.

While the tournament has dealt with its fair share of weather delays over the years, the forecast for this year is quite favorable. The first week of the tournament should proceed without any significant delays. The first round will be spread over three days, from Sunday, August 24, to Tuesday, August 26. Cloudy skies are expected, with a maximum temperature of 27°C and a minimum of 16°C at night.

The second round will begin on Wednesday, August 27, and conclude the next day. While half of the second round will be played under cloud cover, the forecast for the remaining half of the matches has clear, sunny skies. The start of the third round on Friday, August 29, will be under cloudy weather, with the temperature rising to a high of 28°C. The temperature isn't expected to cross this threshold during the tournament.

Rains are expected to make an appearance on Saturday, August 30, which could impact the remaining third-round matches. The US Open has two courts with a retractable roof, the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums, so top players such as Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and others, who usually play on these two courts, should be safe from the downpour.

The fourth round will begin on Sunday, August 31, and finish the next day. The skies are supposed to be cloudy on both days, with a slight chance of rain on Monday. The quarterfinals, which will take place on Tuesday, September 2, and Wednesday, September 3, should also be safe from showers.

The women's singles semifinals on Thursday, September 4, should proceed smoothly. However, the men's singles semifinals on Friday, September 5, will likely be played under the roof. A thunderstorm is supposed to hit the city that day, though with only two singles matches to be contested, that too on Arthur Ashe Stadium, it shouldn't be an issue.

The championship weekend at the US Open 2025 is predicted to be lashed with rain

A view of the Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open. (Photo: Getty)

The US Open 2025 men's and women's singles and doubles finals will be held on Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7. Though the showers will hit the city in the morning, it's expected to rain on and off throughout the weekend.

The weather will be cloudy and humid throughout the day after that. All finals are contested on Arthur Ashe Stadium, which has a roof, so the show will go as planned regardless of the weather outside. However, conditions are different with the roof closed, which could work to the detriment of one player while benefiting another.

Regardless of the weather conditions, fans have always remained in high spirits throughout the US Open, cheering for their favorite players at the top of their lungs. That's unlikely to change this year as well, and with the weather forecast being pretty decent for the most part, it will be a fun experience for fans and players alike.

