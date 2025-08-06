US Open announces record $90 million prize money purse with $5 million payday for men's & women's singles champs: Complete breakdown of 2025 earnings

The final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, set the tone for what's to come as they announced the record prize purse for the tournament on Wednesday, August 6. The USTA announced a total prize money of $90 million, which would mean a 20% increase from the amount offered last year ($75 million in 2024).
In addition to this being the highest prize offered in the history of any tennis tournament, the singles champions will receive the highest amount offered in the sport ever. In the round-by-round prize money distribution released by the tournament, the singles champions will be going back with $5 million each, while first-round qualifiers are guaranteed a whopping $110,000.
The US Open pool will also compensate the cost of the Hotel, their Per Diem expenses, as well as the Wheelchair Championships Prize Money.
Here is the detailed list of prize money:
#1 Men's and Women's Singles Main Draw
Winner- $5,000,000
Runner-up- $ 2,500,000
Semifinalists- $1,260,000
Quarterfinalists- $660,000
Round of 16- $400,000
Round of 32- $237,000
Round of 64- $154,000
Round of 128- $110,000
#2 Mixed Doubles
Winners- $1,000,000
Runner-ups- $400,000
Semifinalists- $200,000
Quarterfinalists- $100,000
Round of 16- $20,000
#3 Men's and Women's Doubles Main Draw
Winners-$1,000,000
Runner-ups- $500,000
Semifinalists- $250,000
Quarterfinalists- $125,000
Round of 16- $75,000
Round of 32- $45,000
Round of 64- $30,000
#4 Men's and Women's Singles Qualifying
Round of 32- $57,200
Round of 64- $41,800
Round of 128- $27,500
The 2025 US Open men's and women's singles draws will be revealed on August 26.
The US Open will also debut its reality dating show in the 2025 edition
The 2025 US Open will be debuting their very own reality dating show named Game, Set, Matchmaker. The show will be streamed on YouTube and is aimed at increasing the viewership of the event.
It will follow the 24-year-old former figure skating champion, Ilana Sedaka, in the center of the series. She will explore her opportunities to pursue a future with seven men and engage in various activities with them in hopes of finding her perfect match.
Sedaka explained the publicity approach that the USTA is trying to implement through this show and said (via New York Times):
“The U.S. Open realizes that for them to appeal to new audiences and tap into new sectors, they have to go where audiences are. Audiences are no longer chasing sports, we have to now chase our audiences.”
However, tennis fans were baffled by the announcement of this event by the US Open and heavily criticised it all over social media.