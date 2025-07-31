  • home icon
"US Open getting worse and worse" - Fans furious with new 'Matchmaker' innovation after controversial Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu-led mixed doubles

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Jul 31, 2025 19:06 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu - Image Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu - Image Source: Getty

The US Open recently announced a reality dating show, Game, Set, Matchmaker, a day after Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz were given a wildcard into the mixed doubles draw. Fans were furious as they felt that this event would take the attention away from the sport and that a prestigious Grand Slam shouldn't be entertaining such events.

The mixed doubles event was heavily criticised due to its standalone nature when it was announced in February. However, the organisers announced the pairings on July 29, which featured pairs of Emma Navarro - Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek - Casper Ruud in direct entry, while the Alcaraz - Raducanu pair entered as wildcards.

The dating show announced on July 31 will follow a woman named Ilana Sedaka in a quest to find her the right match. Fans condemned this step and thought that this was the 'worst thing' they could do. They also suggested that this Grand Slam be moved elsewhere, owing to a series of bad decisions.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"This US Open is getting worse and worse. First being sponsored by Moderna, then the mixed doubles bullshit this year and now whatever the f**k this is. I’ve heard and seen enough, we need to move this Grand Slam somewhere more worthy," posted one.
"I apologize for criticizing this year’s mixed doubles, that wasn’t the worst thing US Open has introduced," wrote another.
"USO is literally the worst slam ever. Really it should cease to exist, what an absolute joke. The disrespect to tennis," stated another.
"I genuinely couldn’t tell if this was satire or not upon first glance," posted a fan.
"First turning the mixed doubles slam into some exhibition for money/popularity and not letting actual doubles specialists participate without wc now turning the fan week into some love island bs…" one complained.
2024 US Open mixed doubles champions slammed organisers for exhibition event

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori at 2024 US Open - Image Source: Getty
Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori at 2024 US Open - Image Source: Getty

Reigning champions of the US Open mixed doubles, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, slammed the tournament organisers for introducing a separate mixed doubles event. They published a joint statement where they condemned the move and indicated that it drew away from the spirit of the sport.

"We see it as a profound injustice, that disrespect an entire category of players. Put money above tennis is never a good idea," they wrote on Instagram (an excerpt)

The duo has been given an entry into the tournament as wildcards. The event will be held before the Grand Slam officially commences, on August 19 and 20.

Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

