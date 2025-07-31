"US Open getting worse and worse" - Fans furious with new 'Matchmaker' innovation after controversial Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu-led mixed doubles

The US Open recently announced a reality dating show, Game, Set, Matchmaker, a day after Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz were given a wildcard into the mixed doubles draw. Fans were furious as they felt that this event would take the attention away from the sport and that a prestigious Grand Slam shouldn't be entertaining such events.The mixed doubles event was heavily criticised due to its standalone nature when it was announced in February. However, the organisers announced the pairings on July 29, which featured pairs of Emma Navarro - Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek - Casper Ruud in direct entry, while the Alcaraz - Raducanu pair entered as wildcards.The dating show announced on July 31 will follow a woman named Ilana Sedaka in a quest to find her the right match. Fans condemned this step and thought that this was the 'worst thing' they could do. They also suggested that this Grand Slam be moved elsewhere, owing to a series of bad decisions.Here are some of the fan reactions:&quot;This US Open is getting worse and worse. First being sponsored by Moderna, then the mixed doubles bullshit this year and now whatever the f**k this is. I’ve heard and seen enough, we need to move this Grand Slam somewhere more worthy,&quot; posted one.&quot;I apologize for criticizing this year’s mixed doubles, that wasn’t the worst thing US Open has introduced,&quot; wrote another.&quot;USO is literally the worst slam ever. Really it should cease to exist, what an absolute joke. The disrespect to tennis,&quot; stated another.&quot;I genuinely couldn’t tell if this was satire or not upon first glance,&quot; posted a fan.&quot;First turning the mixed doubles slam into some exhibition for money/popularity and not letting actual doubles specialists participate without wc now turning the fan week into some love island bs…&quot; one complained.2024 US Open mixed doubles champions slammed organisers for exhibition eventSara Errani and Andrea Vavassori at 2024 US Open - Image Source: GettyReigning champions of the US Open mixed doubles, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, slammed the tournament organisers for introducing a separate mixed doubles event. They published a joint statement where they condemned the move and indicated that it drew away from the spirit of the sport.&quot;We see it as a profound injustice, that disrespect an entire category of players. Put money above tennis is never a good idea,&quot; they wrote on Instagram (an excerpt) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe duo has been given an entry into the tournament as wildcards. The event will be held before the Grand Slam officially commences, on August 19 and 20.