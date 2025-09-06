US Open Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2025 champion Aryna Sabalenka and runner-up Amanda Anisimova earn?

Aryna Sabalenka finally ended her Grand Slam drought in 2025 by capturing the US Open on Saturday, September 6. She defeated home favorite Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final, gaining sweet revenge for her Wimbledon semifinal loss to the American back in July.

Sabalenka's triumph in New York earned her a hefty $5,000,000 from the tournament's record $90,000,000 prize pool, along with 2000 ranking points, while Anisimova took home $2,500,000 and 1300 ranking points. Fourth seed Jessica Pegula and former two-time tournament champion and 23rd seed Naomi Osaka received $1,260,000 after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Second seed Iga Swiatek, 11th seed Karolina Muchova, Barbora Krejcikova, and Marketa Vondrousova all exited in the quarterfinals. Each of them earned $660,000 for their efforts.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the fourth round, including third seed Coco Gauff, ninth seed Elena Rybakina, 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 27th seed Marta Kostyuk, Taylor Townsend, Cristina Bucsa, and Ann Li, took home $400,000 each.

Fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, seventh seed Jasmine Paolini, 10th seed Emma Navarro, 15th seed Daria Kasatkina, 19th seed Elise Mertens, 21st seed Linda Noskova, 28th seed Magdalena Frech, 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya, 31st seed Leylah Fernandez, Emma Raducanu, Victoria Azarenka, and Maria Sakkari each earned $237,000 for a third-round finish.

Those knocked out in the second round, including 16th seed Belinda Bencic, 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova, 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko, 32nd seed McCartney Kessler, Alexandra Eala, Lulu Sun, Anna Blinkova, Caty McNally, Peyton Stearns, Hailey Baptiste, Donna Vekic, Ashlyn Krueger, Eva Lys, and others, received $154,000 each.

Players who bowed out in the opening round of the 2025 US Open, including sixth seed Madison Keys, wildcard Venus Williams, 12th seed Elina Svitolina, and 26th seed Sofia Kenin, each received $110,000 in prize money. In qualifying, first-round exits earned $27,500, second-round losses brought $41,800, and third-round defeats were worth $57,200.

Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe win US Open 2025 women's doubles title

Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More