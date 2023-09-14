USA defeat hosts Croatia in Bob Bryan's first tie as Davis Cup team captain

Bob Bryan's tenure as USA's Davis Cup captain began on a positive note as the 32-time champions defeated hosts Croatia 2-1 in Split.

The Group D tie began with Mackenzie McDonald giving America an early lead by beating Dino Prizmic 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 37 minutes. Then, Borna Gojo, who recently made a run to the fourth round of the 2023 US Open, levelled the tie, by defeating World No. 11 Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 7-6(6).

American pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram took on Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in the crucial doubles encounter. Krajicek and Ram managed to eke out a 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-2 win and give USA their first win against Croatia in the Davis Cup.

Bob Bryan stood in for Mardy Fish at last year’s Davis Cup Finals in Glasgow and is making his full-time debut as captain now. He has extensive experience of playing in the competition, having competed in 31 Davis Cup ties for USA from 2003 to 2020. He was also part of the USA team that won a record 32nd Davis Cup title in 2007.

The 45-year-old has had some success in a coaching capacity previously in the competition. He assisted captain Fish and coach David Nainkin in USA's Qualifier victory a year ago. Later, during his tenure as the acting captain, he helped guide the Americans to Final 8 qualification.

"It was a fun day" - Bob Bryan and Team USA express delight with win against Croatia

(L-R) Bob Bryan, Rajeev Ram, Frances Tiafoe and Mackenzie McDonald.

Bob Bryan expressed satisfaction with Team USA's performance against Croatia in the Davis Cup. He praised Mackenzie McDonald for the win and stated that Borna Gojo never allowed Frances Tiafoe to get into a rhythm.

The former doubles World No. 1 then stated that the match between Americans Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram and Croatians Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic lived up to its billing.

"It was a fun day. I thought it was a high-quality match by all the players, Mackie, last-minute substitution, did an incredible job of getting us started. Some of his shots were like lasers," he said.

"Gojo kind of took the racquet out of Frances' hand in a lot of moments, which never allowed him to get rhythm. And then the doubles, all four guys are Grand Slam champions, and they played like tonight."

McDonald, meanwhile, expressed satisfaction with his win against Dino Prizmic and stated his delight at getting to work with the Bryan brothers during the Davis Cup.

"I thought I showed up and took care of business. It's awesome. Super happy to make a strong start for my team," he said.

"They're massive role models for me. I actually met Wayne Bryan, their dad, probably when I was seven years old and I kept a good relationship with him. He texts me quite a bit and the Bryan Brothers are just awesome guys. So pretty lucky to have him [Mike Bryan] as a tag-along with the coaches, learning from him, being around him," he added.