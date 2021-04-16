Naomi Osaka talks about what the Olympics means to her, says Usain Bolt is her "favorite athlete"

Naomi Osaka recently talked at length about the Olympics, and what they mean to her personally. Osaka also revealed that legendary sprinter Usain Bolt is her favorite athlete, and that watching him run at the Games with her whole family is her best Olympic memory.

Usain Bolt is widely considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, having won eight Olympic gold medals. The Jamaican is also the world record holder in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4×100 meters relay events.

Usain Bolt bites his gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

With the Olympic Games less than 100 days away, Naomi Osaka spoke to the International Tennis Federation website about her Olympics memories as well as the upcoming Tokyo Games.

"As a kid, you wake up and watch your favorite athletes play," Naomi Osaka said. "My most outstanding Olympic memory is just watching [Usain] Bolt run. He’s my favorite athlete, me and my whole family – my dad loves his running, so we would just, like, watch him."

Born in Japan and raised in the United States, Naomi Osaka competes under the Japanese flag. With the Games being held in her home country this year, the 23-year-old is extra motivated to do well in her Olympics debut.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in the Olympics," Osaka said. "Representing Japan means a lot to me. It’s where I was born, it’s my mom’s home country, and it definitely going to be exciting. It’s one of my life goals."

"I have allowed myself to dream of winning the gold medal" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka at the 2018 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, Japan

Naomi Osaka has won all four of her Grand Slams on hardcourt (including the last two hardcourt Majors), and is expected to be one of the top medal contenders in Tokyo. The Japanese has set her sights on winning the gold medal, even though she is aware that the competition will be tough.

Advertisement

"I have allowed myself to dream that dream of winning the gold medal," Osaka said. “But it won't be easy. And I tend to put my goals realistically and also short-term, and it’s not even July yet! So, I’m going to chill."

Osaka missed out on making the cut for the previous Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. But the reigning Australian Open and US Open champion is looking forward to soaking in the atmosphere at the Tokyo Games, where she will be surrounded by the world's best athletes in more than 300 events.

"When I think of the Olympics, what comes to mind is of course the Opening Ceremony, seeing all the people being so happy," Osaka said. "I think what I'm most looking forward to being in Tokyo during the Olympics is the atmosphere. It’s definitely going to be one-of-a-kind, and it’s something that’s going to be etched into my memory forever."