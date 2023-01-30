Usain Bolt, Ivan Rakitic and other celebrities congratulate Novak Djokovic on historic Australian Open triumph

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open triumph on Sunday (January 29) has been applauded by athletes from across sports.

In a rematch of the 2021 Roland Garros title match, Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reign supreme at Melbourne Park for the 10th time and create tennis history.

Playing his 33rd Grand Slam singles final, Djokovic made a brisk start, pocketing the opener for the loss of three games. Tsitsipas, though, gave a better account of himself in the second set, squandering a set point on a Djokovic second serve to drop the set in a tiebreak.

The Greek made a perfect start to the third set, breaking his opponent's serve but relinquished the advantage immediately. Another tiebreak ensued, where Djokovic converted his third championship point to draw level with Rafael Nadal (22) atop the all-time men's singles Grand Slam title leaderboard.

Djokovic shared a picture of himself hoisting aloft his 10th Australian Open title on Instagram, with the caption:

"I’m so emotional, I can’t describe what I really feel! We all cried with you, that’s what true love means! I love you babyyyyy and I’m so proud of you"

The post has elicited responses from the likes of Usain Bolt, Ivan Rakitic and other non-tennis personalities.

Here are a few reactions:

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt simply put out a few emojis:

"🏆🙏🏿🙌🏿"

Brain Coach and New York Times Bestseller 'LIMITLESS' author Jim Kwik wrote:

"Congratulations! So Legendary."

Former Barcelona and Croatia footballer Ivan Rakitic responded:

"Cap of the floor legend "

Brazil international Pato wrote:

"Congratulations Legend"

Serbian singer Milica Todorovic replied:

"MA BRAVO BRE"

Internet celebrity Lewis Howes wrote:

"Let's go champion! You deserve this!"

Former Netherlands footballer Patrick Kluivert replied:

"Congratulation👏Kojiro is very happy"

Croatian-born Serbian YouTuber, musician and comedian 'Vuj' responded with a clapping emoji:

"👏"

Djokovic started his 374th week at No. 1 on Monday (January 30) and is now 12-0 on the season. He has also won his last 28 matches at the Australian Open.

"It's honestly some of the best tennis I've played on this court" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open: Men's Champion Photocall

Novak Djokovic endured an injury-plagued build-up to the Australian Open, injuring his hamstring during his Adelaide 1 International triumph.

Nevertheless, he played through the pain barrier and produced some incredible at Melbourne Park, dropping his only set of the fortnight in the second round.

Pleased with his level of play, Djokovic has no qualms admitting he played some of his best tennis at the Australian Open in the last fortnight:

"In terms of the quality of the tennis, it's honestly some of the best tennis I've played on this court. As good as I've played maybe 2011 or '15 or '16 or those years where I really had some very strong, strong seasons and strong Australian Opens. I would rank it right up there. Maybe top two, three of all time of performances on slams in general, particularly here."

Novak Djokovic, with his 93rd singles title, is now up to sole fourth on the all-time men's singles title leaderboard.

