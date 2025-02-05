"Use the Andre Agassi defense";"He should change his name to Jannik Sinner"- Fans shocked as ATP No. 245 tests positive for meth, faces doping ban

Fans have taken umbrage to World No. 245 Goncalo Oliviera facing provisional suspension under the tennis anti-doping program, citing examples of how Andre Agassi and Jannik Sinner were treated. Many have called out the treatment the lower-ranked players have received in such cases as opposed to the players in the upper echelons.

Tennis suffered an unfortunate doping case when World No. 1 Sinner's case became public in August last year. When the tennis world had just started to recover from the Italian's case, Iga Swiatek also dropped the news of her one-month suspension. The former tested positive for Clostebol and the latter tested positive for Trimetazidine. Both players were let off with minor punishments.

Many were angered by the leniency of their verdicts and felt the younger players were facing harsher punishments with the latest one being Venezuela's Goncalo Oliviera.

Trending

The 29-year-old tested positive for Metamfetamine and didn't possess a TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemption) and has been provisionally suspended since 17 January 2025 by the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency).

Expand Tweet

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disapproval with the way the ITIA have been treating lower-ranked players. One fan cited how Oliviera should have used the Andre Agassi excuse. The American had tested positive for Metamfetamine in the late 90s but avoided the ban by lying to the ATP.

"He should use the Agassi defense and say his drink was spiked," the fan quipped.

Expand Tweet

Another fan sarcastically mentioned Jannik Sinner's case.

"He should probably change his name to Sinner," the fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans:

"Another day, another ITIA suspension for a Tennis player failing a drugs test. But with Jannik Sinner they accepted his appeal on the very same day he provided it and with one of the most dubious stories that I've heard in a long time. How did the approve his appeal so quickly?" a fan questioned.

"Imagine doing meth. Guy needs to go to rehab," a fan joked.

"Sadly it appears that after he won a challenger in Congo he had a big party in Mexico. Why is that those who have taken a recreational drug on a night out get longer bans than the likes of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek who have taken PEDs and got off Scott free," a fan remarked.

"It’s getting into parody now lol you’re so much saving face by banning lower ranked players but NOT big names," a fan opined.

Andre Agassi reveals shocking details about his Metamfetamine addiction in his autobiography Open

Andre Agassi - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi bid his illustrious tennis career adieu in 2006 and released his autobiography 'Open' in 2009, where he chronicled the biggest highs and lows of his career.

The American also delved into his shocking addiction to the drug crystal Metamfetamine, in 1997, and confessed to lying to the ATP after testing positive for the substance in order to avoid a ban. Agassi stated he accidentally consumed his assistant's soft drink, which contained Metamfetamine.

The ATP dropped the case and Andre Agassi used this opportunity to get his act together and reached the upper echelons of the tennis world again. He would go on to complete the career Grand Slam at the 1999 French Open and also win the US Open the same year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi