World No. 3 Coco Gauff has been raving about R&B singer and dancer Usher since his half-time performance at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11).

For those unaware, Usher was amongst the various entertainers who brought out their hits during the half-time of Kansas City Chief's championship match against San Francisco 49ers for the NFL's most sought-after trophy. Paired with stars like Alicia Keys and H.E.R., the American rolled back the years to a raucous applause at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Coco Gauff was also ecstatic at Usher's performance during the Super Bowl, going by her X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram activity. While she put two clapping emojis for the R&B legend on the former site, the 19-year-old suggested on the latter site that he contributed to a "fire show".

"Fire show! HER with the solo too!" Gauff wrote on her Instagram stories.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story from Sunday (February 11)

As it turns out, Usher is ruling the Gauff family's music rotation following his breathtaking Super Bowl performance. On Monday (February 12), she took to her stories to share a video of her young brother Cameron dancing to the former's song "New Flame", a 2014 collaboration with R&B star Chris Brown.

"Usher has made it to gen alpha," Gauff wrote, followed by a laughing emoji.

The 2023 US Open champ's Instagram story from Monday (February 12)

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, was not the only WTA player that got nostalgic at Usher's Super Bowl half-time performance. Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki and American star Jessica Pegula also expressed excitement at the 45-year-old returning to the limelight with his past bangers.

Coco Gauff to face Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha

2024 Australian Open - Day 12

Coco Gauff will begin her campaign at the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open against World No. 42 Katerina Siniakova. Although the second seed leads the Czech by a margin of 5-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA tour, she should be wary of her older opponent's challenge.

The reigning US Open champion hasn't played a pro-tour match since succumbing to arch-rival Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the Australian Open in January. She chose to take some rest following the loss and might need a few match wins to get into a good playing rhythm.

For academic purposes, Coco Gauff has never gone past the quarterfinal stage of the WTA 1000 tournament in her last two appearances. While the teen exited in straight sets to Maria Sakkari in the last eight in 2022, she put up more of a fight in a three-set loss against Veronika Kudermetova in the same round in 2023.