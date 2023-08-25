USTA gifts American players special US Open welcome box; includes Apple watch & Billie Jean King's message celebrating 50 years of equal prize money

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has presented a welcome box which includes a special message from tennis legend Billie Jean King to the American players participating in the 2023 US Open.

Tennis broadcaster Blair Henley recently took to social media to share a series of photos and a video featuring the welcome box being given to American players. The package includes an Apple watch, a personalized Mophie power bank, and a commemorative US Open glass.

The box also contains a handwritten note from the tournament director, Stacey Allaster, as well as a special message from King.

"The @usta is giving American players this amazing “welcome” box, complete with an Apple Watch, personalized @mophie charger & commemorative glass. The box also includes a handwritten note from TD Stacey Allaster and a message from the one and only Billie Jean King. #USOpen," Henley tweeted.

Upon opening the box, King's message can be heard. In her warm address, she extends a heartfelt welcome to all the players playing in the US Open. The message also commemorates the New York Slam's incredible milestone of reaching 50 years of championing equal prize money.

"Hi, I’m Billie Jean King. Welcome to New York and the 2023 U.S. Open where we’re celebrating 50 years of equal prize money. This is your time to shine so embrace it and enjoy it," she said.

King urged the athletes to embrace their role as inspirations for the next generation, who eagerly look up to them. She implored them to seize the opportunity presented by the hallowed grounds of Flushing Meadows, encouraging them to thrive under the weight of expectations, for "pressure is a privilege."

"You've earned your place here and you have a platform to inspire the next generation of American players who dream of being where you are now. So make the most of it. Feel the energy, absorb the electricity, thrive on the pressure because pressure is a privilege. The US Open is a place that defines you so win or lose let it define you as a champion. Go for it," she added.

Billie Jean King penned an inspiring note to commemorate 50 years of equal prize money at US Open

Billie Jean King at a press conference

Billie Jean King shared a compelling message to commemorate the US Open's celebration of 50 years of equal prize money for both men and women.

King is not only celebrated for her tennis prowess but also for her unwavering commitment to championing women's rights in sports. She was one of the first people to voice their opposition to the unjust disparity in pay between male and female athletes.

Billie Jean King won the 1972 US Open, but she was bothered by the fact that Romania's Ilie Nastase, the men's champion, received $15,000 more in prize money than her. This unequal treatment based on gender compelled King to take a stand for equality.

Billie Jean King's relentless efforts eventually resulted in the US Open equalizing the prize money for its champions, starting in 1973 with other Major tournaments following suit.

In an essay, the 12-time Grand Slam champion reminded fans of two crucial events from 1973: the formation of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and her historic victory over Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes.

She expressed her delight in celebrating the 50th anniversary of achieving equal pay, stating:

"I’m proud to have helped to steer our sport toward that major milestone of historic progress, one of three very important markers of the advancement toward equality in that remarkable year, which also included the founding of the WTA in June and my “Battle of the Sexes” match with Bobby Riggs in late September."