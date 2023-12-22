"Utter tragedy" - Martina Navratilova reacts to gunman committing mass murder at Prague University after killing his own father

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has reacted to a student of the Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, committing mass murder with the help of a gun.

According to The Telegraph, the gunman killed 14 people and injured more than 20 others in the country's worst mass shooting to date. The attacker, who has been identified as David Kozak, also murdered his father before shooting his classmates on Thursday.

However, the police did not provide details about the motive behind the fatal incident. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan stated that investigators have found no evidence of a link to any extremist ideology or groups.

Kozak, who was studying Polish history at the university, was also found dead. However, it was unclear whether he committed suicide or was killed during a fight of gunfire with officers.

Martina Navratilova, who has been vocal in her opposition to gun culture for quite some time, has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share her thoughts on the incident. The Czech-born American wrote:

"What an utter tragedy… držím palce…"

Martina Navratilova refutes the possibility of a political career

Martina Navratilova pictured at the Italian Open

Martina Navratilova recently dismissed the possibility of a political career, stating that she believes truth and politics do not mix. She feels that it is not a good fit for her because she speaks her mind "way too much."

"I’ve been asked many times but I think truth doesn’t work in politics," Navratilova said on the 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast. "I speak my mind way too much. I think maybe as a guy you can get away with it, but as a woman, I just don’t know, but I think I am too old for that."

"20 years ago, if I was 20 years younger, I would run. But I don’t have the energy for it now, and the skin. Really, it’s just too nasty," she added further.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also spoke about how she had to deal with politics after coming out as a lesbian in 1981. She claimed that she was never the first choice of advertisers, despite her impressive career achievements.

"You know, I've always been political just by being a lesbian. That's a political statement too, apparently, and coming from a communist country. So, I never had a chance one way or the other on Madison Avenue and that's okay," Navratilova said.