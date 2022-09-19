"Vamos!!!" - Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal celebrate Spanish basketball team's win at 2022 FIBA EuroBasket

Spanish tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal took to Instagram to congratulate and celebrate Spain's national basketball team winning the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket triumph that was co-hosted by Italy, Germany, Georgia, and the Czech Republic.

The two athletes were delighted with their country's success and shared the team's victory post on their Instagram stories on Monday.

"Vamos!!!" (Let's go!!!), posted Alcaraz.

"Campeones! Enhorabuena, equipazo" (Champions! Congratulations, team), posted Nadal.

The Spanish basketball team defeated France in the final of the tournament 88-76 in Berlin, Germany. This is the first edition since the organizers recently agreed that the tournament will now be held every four years, much like the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Meanwhile, for Alcaraz and Nadal, their tennis season has started to ease up, with the final Grand Slam of the year (US Open) ending earlier this month. Alcaraz took part in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals this week while Nadal will likely return to action at the Laver Cup this Friday.

Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden Grand Slam in Flushing Meadows

Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz won the first Grand Slam of his career just over a week ago, winning the 2022 US Open title at Flushing Meadows. The 19-year-old managed to defeat Norway's Casper Ruud in a thrilling four-set encounter at the summit clash.

Alcaraz did not have an easy route to the final of the tournament. His matches against Marin Cilic, Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe all went the distance and the final against Ruud was no walk in the park either. Both players clinched a set each early-on in their final clash before the Spaniard went on to win his first Major, winning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3.

The 2022 season has seen Alcaraz break through to the upper echelons of the sport. The young gun has won an impressive five titles and reached seven finals this year, the most of anyone on the ATP tour.

The US Open champion turned pro at the tender age of 15 back in 2018 and made his debut on the ATP tour in 2020.

Since Nadal turned 36 in June, the King of Clay has approached the back-end of his illustrious career, but Spanish tennis fans don't seem to have much to worry about as Carlos Alcaraz's career is only just beginning.

