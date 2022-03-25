Venus and Serena Williams announced as presenters at the 2022 Oscars

Venus and Serena Williams have recently been announced as two of the presenters for the 94th Academy Awards, which is slated to be held on March 27. They will also be in attendance at the Dolby Theatre to cheer on their father's biopic, King Richard, which is nominated for six awards.

The film traces the lives of the young Williams sisters in Compton, California and the role of their father, Richard Williams, in nurturing their tennis dreams. Directed by Rienaldo Marcus Green, famed Hollywood actor Will Smith is in the titular role.

King Richard was released in US theaters last November to much critical acclaim. It is now vying for Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Smith. Aunjanue Ellis, meanwhile, is in contention for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Oracene Price, mother of the Williams sisters.

The film is also in the running for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. Popular singer Beyonce bagged her maiden Oscar nomination for her single "Be Alive" which features in the biopic. She will be performing the song live for the first time at the awards ceremony on Sunday.

Venus and Serena Williams will join Hollywood A-listers such as Jake Gyllenhaal and JK Simmons as presenters at the 2022 Oscars. The sisters also took on the role at the recently-held Critics' Choice Awards, where Will Smith won Best Actor.

"King Richard is just about family, this is a story that you can watch in 10 years" - Serena Williams

In a recent interview with Warner Bros. Pictures, Serena Williams emphasized how 'family' exists as a key essence of the film. She believes stories such as her family's can go a long way in uplifting people and that the film will "stand the test of time" even after 10 years.

"For me, King Richard is just about family," Williams said. "These are the stories that stand the test of time. This is a story that you can watch in 10 years. This is what we need. We need a story that's going to uplift people and that's going to have a moment that makes everyone feel good."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion further pointed out how the film explores several themes aside from sport and described it as a fresh version of the "American story".

"It goes so much beyond sport," the Former World No. 1 said. "Sport is a part of the story but really in the big picture it's such a small part of the story and that's what I really love about the film. It's really a new version of the American story."

