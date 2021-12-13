Venus and Serena Williams' estranged half-sister Sabrina Williams to write a tell-all book

While Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard was a dutiful father to them, he ended up neglecting his children from his first marriage. In a recent interview, Sabrina Williams, one of his children from his previous marriage, stated that she's set to write a tell-all book about her life.

The book is also expected to detail how Richard Williams abandoned her and her family. She has already written a few pages on it and aims to finish writing by June and find a publisher after that.

"I have 30 pages already written of the book, there's nothing that's going to stop me now. I'm hoping that I can get it all written by June of next year and be able to find a publisher and get it done."

The movie "King Richard" has portrayed Richard Williams in a positive light, though her experience with him was different. Sabrina Williams is scared to watch it because it could make her angry or sad and doesn't want to relive the trauma of her past.

"I dare anybody to come up and tell me that I'm taking the light away from this movie when, all I’m trying to do, is find good from a deadbeat dad. There's a part of me scared to watch it because it may make me angry, upset or sad. To be truthful, I don't want to re-live what's been happening for the last 40 years and see it flashing on the screen, even if it's just for a second."

Sabrina Williams feels she has been tormented enough already so there's no point in going through it again. On a lighter note, she joked that she's too cheap to spend money on the movie.

"I've already been tormented in my mind. It's now just time for me to keep moving. I don't need to entertain it. Besides, I'm too cheap, I'm not spending money on that movie."

Serena Williams to miss the 2022 Australian Open

Serena Williams still hasn't recovered from the injury that has sidelined her since Wimbledon, and as such has withdrawn from the upcoming Australian Open.

The American started the 2021 season on a strong note as she reached back-to-back semifinals at the WTA 500 in Melbourne and the Australian Open. She bounced back from a couple of early losses during the clay season by reaching the fourth round at Roland Garros. Serena Williams ended her season following her injury at Wimbledon.

dawn.com/news/1662681 “Melbourne is one of my favourite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level," said Serena Williams. “Melbourne is one of my favourite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year. I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level," said Serena Williams. dawn.com/news/1662681

It's been a long time since fans have seen the 40-year-old in action and they are eagerly awaiting her return to tennis.

