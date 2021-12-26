Who are Venus and Serena Williams' siblings? Exploring the Williams family

The bond between Venus and Serena Williams is legendary. The sisters have been great rivals on the court, but share a close bond off it. They also share a deep connection with their half-sisters.

Oracene Price, Venus and Serena Williams' mother, has three daughters from her marriage to Yusef Rasheed. They are Yetunde, Lyndrea and Isha.

All the siblings shared a tight bond while growing up and their closeness has only grown over the years. With the Williams sisters being world-famous athletes, there's a lot of interest in their personal lives as well.

The recent film "King Richard," based on the role Richard Williams had in the life of Venus and Serena Williams has once again piqued the public's curiosity about the Williams family.

Let's find out more about Venus and Serena Williams' siblings.

Yetunde Price

The eldest half-sister of the Williams sisters, Yetunde Price, was a salon owner and a registered nurse. She also worked as a personal assistant to Venus and Serena Williams. Unfortunately, she was murdered in 2003. She was in a car with her partner when she was shot.

The death of their sister had a major impact on the family. The Williams sisters opened the "Yetunde Price Resource Center," a community center to honor their deceased sister, in 2016.

Lyndrea Price

Lyndrea Price, the second daughter of Oracene Price, works as a website designer and also promotes Venus Williams's clothing line "EleVen". While she isn't in the public eye as much as Isha Price and the Williams sisters, she is still quite close to all of them.

Isha Price

Perhaps the most recognizable sibling of the Williams sisters, Isha Price is often seen supporting them from the player's box during matches. She is a lawyer and with the release of "King Richard," she has forayed into film production as well.

"Introducing @ladyisha01 producer extraordinaire. The authenticity, warmth and power to inspire couldn’t not have been achieved with the @kingrichardfilm without her watching and producing each and every step of the way. Congratulations Isha, you are extraordinary!" - Venus Williams congratulating sister Isha Price on the success of "King Richard".

Venus and Serena Williams have more half-siblings on their father's side

Venus and Serena Williams 2017 Australian Open.

Before Richard Williams married Oracene Price, he was married to Betty Johnson and had five children with her - Sabrina, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss, and Reneeka. Sabrina Williams is currently writing her autobiography in which she plans to talk about how her father abandoned his family, among other things.

Williams and Price divorced in 2002. In 2010, he married Lakeisha Graham and had a son, Dylan, with her in 2012. They divorced in 2017.

Williams also has another son, Chavoita LeSane, outside of his marriages.

