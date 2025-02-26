Venus Williams and actor Andrea Preti make relationship official with romantic kiss at Dsquared2 show during Milan Fashion Week

Venus Williams recently made a stylish appearance at the Dsquared2 Fall 2025 show at Milan Fashion Week. The American also drew attention by making her relationship with Italian actor and director Andrea Preti official with an adorable gesture at the event.

Ad

Williams has spent a lot of time in Preti's company in the past year, from when they were first spotted vacationing together on the Amalfi Coast in June 2024. Since then, the pair has engaged in heartwarming interactions on social media, enjoyed a sunny outing in New York, and embarked on a relaxing trip to the Bahamas with the former World No. 1's half-sister Isha Price. The American also referred to Preti as "the best company" while sharing pictures from their scenic trip.

Ad

Trending

The duo recently debuted their relationship at the DSquared2 fashion show in adorable fashion, sharing a romantic kiss as they posed for the cameras in Milan. Venus Williams cut a stylish figure in a striking pink suit, while Andrea Preti donned a classic black suit for the event.

Ad

Williams' boyfriend Preti was born in Denmark and became a top model after moving to Italy as a teenager. The 36-year-old then entered the film industry and pursued his passion as an actor and director, most recently starring in the 2023 film 'Temptation.'

Venus Williams denied accepting Indian Wells wildcard before Milan trip with Andrea Preti

Venus Williams - Source: Getty

Venus Williams recently made headlines after the Indian Wells Open announced that she had received a wildcard entry to this year's edition of the WTA 1000 event, which is set to commence on March 5.

Ad

However, the seven-time Grand Slam champion revealed that the news was false while she was in Denmark, just days before heading to Milan with Andrea Preti. Speaking to the Tennis Weekly Podcast, Williams explained that she had already made commitments that required her to stay overseas during the tournament.

"Actually I'm not... That wasn't true. No, I'm not playing. Actually I found the announcement super amusing because, I don't know, people seem to be happy, so I was like, maybe I'll just go with it, I don't know, I'm actually not going. I'm gonna be like, overseas. I'm not gonna be here so I'm watching it on TV. I'm sorry guys," Venus Williams said.

Ad

"I had a player text me today too, like, "can you play doubles?" I'm not playing. I found out about the wild card when you guys did. Just saying. Okay. And I love Indian Wells. I would love to be there. And if I could have accepted it, I would have been like, yes, but I already made commitments," she added.

Venus Williams last competed on the tour at the 2024 Miami Open, having recorded a 6-3, 6-3 loss to Diana Schnaider in the opening round of the WTA 1000 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"