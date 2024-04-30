Venus Williams bonds with Reilly Opelka over art as pair enjoys night out together alongside her sister Isha

Venus Williams recently bonded with Reilly Opelka over their shared love for art. The pair also enjoyed the company of the legend’s half-sister Isha Price.

Williams and Opelka often show their support for each other in person and on social media. In 2021, the seven-time Grand Slam champion grabbed headlines when she showed up at many of Opelka’s tennis matches. The duo strengthened their bond further by attending events together and reveling in their deep interest in collecting art.

Venus Williams recently gave fans a glimpse into her night out with Reilly Opelka. The pair posed for a picture together.

"Art x Tennis members conference," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The two were also pictured alongside Isha Price.

"@ladyisha01 came too. Xoxo," Williams added.

Williams on Instagram

As per Opelka’s previous revelation, his and Venus Williams’ affinity for the field is what gave birth to the Art x Tennis Club. The members also include German visual artist Friedrich Kunath and gallerist Tim Van Laere.

"I learned more from Venus Williams than any other active player" - What Reilly Opelka said about the American legend

Williams pictured at Reilly Opelka's match at the 2022 Delray Beach Open

Reilly Opelka, who has credited Venus Williams for broadening his creative horizons, has also learned a thing or two from the legend on the tennis court.

In a 2021 interview with Inside Tennis, the four-time ATP title holder gushed about Williams’ “fierce” on-court persona.

"She’s an absolute bad*ss. I learned more from her than any other active player. She’s brilliant – a fierce competitor. She works extremely differently than anyone else. The great ones think differently," he said.

The American added that he enjoys spending time with the five-time Wimbledon champion.

"She’s hilarious – she has a great sense of humor. I enjoy being around her and learning from her," he added.

"She’s insanely competitive – as fierce as there’s ever been. Absolutely cannot tolerate losing – it makes her sick to think about it. She doesn’t even reflect on her wins. She stays in the moment. If it weren’t for Serena she’d be the greatest woman player of all time. Then again, there’s no Serena without Venus. So you almost have to give it to them both."

Reilly Opelka and Venus Williams are absent from the tennis scene. Williams’ most recent appearances were at the 2024 Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open. She lost in the opening round at both events.

Opelka, meanwhile, has largely been on the sidelines in the last couple of seasons, recuperating from various injuries. He made a brief comeback at the Charlottesville Challenger in October last year but hasn’t played since then.

