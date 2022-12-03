Venus Williams spotted with Reilly Opelka again, tennis fans speculate amidst dating rumors

Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka were both spotted together during a recent gathering, giving rise to more speculation from tennis fans in light of ongoing rumors suggesting that Williams and Opelka are dating.

They were spotted alongside fellow American tennis star Taylor Fritz as well as former NBA star David Lee, who is Caroline Wozniacki's husband.

Opelka, Fritz, Lee, and Williams posed for a photo during the event, which seemed like a friendly gathering as the Williams sisters are known to be good friends with both Opelka and Wozniacki.

Fritz posted a photo with Opelka on Friday, calling him the "Twitter King."

In another photo that emerged from the event, Venus Williams was spotted as well.

Reacting to the same, some fans added more fire to the Venus Williams-Reilly Opelka dating rumors.

"shes really dating that man isn't she," one fan wondered.

Williams and Reilly Opelka's dating rumors first started last year after they were seen together frequently and fans began to actively speculate. The American tennis legend then shut down all speculation with a hilarious reply when a fan asked her on social media if she and Opelka were indeed dating.

"No @ReillyOpelka shot me down," she wrote on Instagram last year.

Earlier this year, Williams called Opelka one of her "best friends on tour" when asked by a fan which fellow tennis players she would invite for dinner. The five-time Wimbledon champion picked Opelka alongside her sister Serena Williams and ATP star Grigor Dimitrov as her dinner guests.

"Serena Williams, Reilly Opelka, and Grigor Dimitrov. Sorry, just have to pick my best friends on tour," Williams wrote in response to a fan question during an Instagram Q&A session.

Venus Williams trains with sister Serena Williams on the practice court

Serena Williams and Venus Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Venus Williams and her sister Serena Williams got the tennis world excited about their potential return to competitive tennis after Urszula Radwanska posted a photo of training with the sisters on a tennis court last week.

Younger sister Serena retired from tour-level tennis at the US Open. Meanwhile, Venus has not yet officially announced her retirement despite making very few appearances on tour in 2022 and is expected to play in 2023.

"Agnieszka Radwanska, we missed you on the court today," Urszula Radwanska captioned her Instagram story.

42-year-old Venus played just four tour-level singles matches in 2022, all during the American hardcourt swing leading up to the US Open. She lost all those matches, with the last loss being a US Open first-round exit to Alison Van Uytvanck.

