Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti, Coco Gauff gush over American legend gracing stunning new magazine cover

Venus Williams' boyfriend, Andrea Preti, and Coco Gauff shared their admiration for the American tennis legend’s latest magazine cover. The 45-year-old tennis icon was featured in a photoshoot by Ricardo Abrahao for L’OFFICIEL Italia.

Williams shared an image from her photoshoot on Instagram in a joint post with L’OFFICIEL Italia. She wore a striking ivory suit along with statement earrings and rings. Moreover, her uniquely styled hair stood out.

Preti, who has been spotted with Williams over the past year and has been publicly dating her for the past few months, commented:

"Those hair ❤️"

Meanwhile, the 2025 French Open champion, Gauff, commented with three heart-eyes emojis.

Andrea Preti and Coco Gauff's comments on Venus Williams' post | Instagram @venuswilliams

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti were first spotted together in July 2024 on a boating trip along Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Since then, they’ve been frequently seen holding hands and vacationing in the Bahamas, where Venus called Preti "the best company." Their relationship became official in February 2025 with a public kiss at Milan Fashion Week.

Venus Williams and Coco Gauff interacted at the 2025 French Open

Venus Williams and Coco Gauff at the 2021 French Open - Source: Getty

After her second-round win over Tereza Valentova at the 2025 French Open, Coco Gauff joined Tennis Channel for a post-match interview. She was accompanied in the studio by fellow Americans Sloane Stephens and Venus Williams.

Reflecting on her career, the 21-year-old spoke about the influence Venus and her sister Serena Williams have had on her journey.

"You and Serena are the reason I started this sport, and being here is surreal. I didn't know you were going to be at the desk. I'm really happy to be here. I'm having a little moment here, so I'm trying to get the words out ... I never thought when I picked up a racket that I would be here, sitting with out, having this conversation," Coco Gauff said.

Following Gauff’s remarks, Williams acknowledged the impact she and Sloane Stephens have had on the next generation, saying:

"I'm so glad you're here, because of you and Sloane, there are so many young girls who are picking up rackets, and that's so important."

Gauff went on to win the clay-court Slam a few days later by getting the better of Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She concluded an exceptional clay season with two Masters 1000 runner-up finishes and a Grand Slam title.

