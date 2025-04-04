Who is Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti? All you need to know about the Italian actor making her swoon in public

Venus Williams' whirlwind romance with boyfriend Andrea Preti is melting the hearts of fans. Their blossoming romance is rather fresh as they started dating less than a year ago. The two are often spotted together, though they also remain tight-lipped about their relationship. However, they finally confirmed their relationship a few weeks ago at the Milan Fashion Week with an adorable kiss.

Williams has been a household name since the late 1990s but Preti only established himself in the industry a decade ago. He was born and brought up in Denmark before moving to Italy with his family as a teenager. It was here that he became enamoured with the world of fashion and pursued modeling as a career.

Preti then moved to New York to study acting and has since acted in various projects. He also tried his hand at directing and helmed the movie One More Day, which released in 2015. He has established himself as a versatile force in the entertainment business.

With their penchant for fashion and glamour, it's not surprising to see that Preti and Williams have been drawn to each other. Tennis has taken a backseat for the American, who hasn't competed in a professional tournament for more than a year now. With her personal life taking precedence for the first time in a while, it could be some time before we see her on the court again.

Venus Williams previously sparked rumors of an engagement with boyfriend Andrea Preti

Venus Williams at the Lacoste Fashion Show 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Venus Williams triggered rumors of an engagement to boyfriend Andrea Preti last month when she was spotted with a diamond ring on her finger in Milan, Italy. The two were vacationing and when her partner was helping her with her bags, fans got a view of the square-cut diamond on her ring finger.

However, the duo neither confirmed nor denied the same. Williams was spotted wearing a different ring at another occasion after that, so perhaps it wasn't a special ring after all.

Williams was single for a long time before she started dating Preti. Following her break-up with Nicholas Hammond in 2019, she remained single until she started dating her current beau in July last year. It's quite unlikely she'll rush into an engagement this soon into a relationship.

Williams previously spoke about being single and wanting to change that. However, she's never in a hurry to date someone and prefers taking her time before considering being in a relationship.

"I’ve had a single life for a long time and I think it’s really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes–at least for me–harder to get out of a single life. So, that’s probably something I’m working on now and it makes you think about yourself and what you want and how to behave. It’s definitely a lot of self-thought that goes into it. And I guess for other people they are running to a relationship, which has never been my thing," - Williams said.

Now that Williams has found a new partner, she seems to be enjoying life to the fullest. The two are frequently spotted vacationing together and attending other fun events.

