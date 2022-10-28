Venus Williams: "I’ve had a single life for a long time and I think it’s really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes–at least for me–harder to get out"

Tennis great Venus Williams recently discussed her current single status and her future goals regarding relationships.

Unlike her sister, Serena Williams, who is raising Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, Venus Williams is not married or in a relationship. She has repeatedly stated that she is single, with the most recent instance occurring in an interview with Glamour UK.

The 42-year-old tennis star admitted that she finds it "really easy" to get into a pattern that keeps her single and is considering changing that.

"I’ve had a single life for a long time and I think it’s really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes–at least for me–harder to get out of a single life. So, that’s probably something I’m working on now and it makes you think about yourself and what you want and how to behave. It’s definitely a lot of self-thought that goes into it. And I guess for other people they are running to a relationship, which has never been my thing," Venus Williams said.

"So, we’re all different. This is how I work and function, and I’m OK with it. When life changes, you’ve got to know when to change. You can’t hold on to either a relationship or the singleness. You have to be able to move at the time – and even if you don’t want to or aren’t ready, you’ve just got to go with it," she added.

"Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness" - Venus Williams

2022 US Open - Day 4

Venus Williams also discussed her relationship with her sister Serena, claiming that they shared identical goals and were co-dependent on one another.

"Yeah, Serena and I are very co-dependent. We do the same thing that the other one does. It just goes on and on, it’s an endless cycle – even when we were around eight years old and going like, ‘I want to do it, too!’" she said.

The 42-year-old also said that their dependence on one another served as motivation and that the achievements of her younger sister, who recently announced her retirement, strengthened her self-belief.

"It’s more of a motivation and when I see her doing great, it’s my success. It’s also motivating for me and lets me know I also can do that, and that’s how you have to look at other people’s success," Williams continued.

The seven-time Major champion then referred to her younger sister as "the greatest ever" and said that she has learned a lot from her.

"I love seeing people do great. I don’t like to see anyone fail. I like to see my opponents lose against me, but other than that I like to ride that energy that other people bring with success. Serena has taught me so much and there’s so much you can learn just from being around greatness and that’s what she is – the greatest ever," she added.

