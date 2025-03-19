Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti is getting comfortable with the close ones in the American's life. Recently, he shared a glimpse of her beloved dog Harry, and called him "bossy."

Preti, an Italian actor and director, shared an image of Harry, a Havanese, on his Instagram Story. He captioned it:

"So Bossy... Harry Prime"

Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @andreapreti88)

Harry has been with Williams for almost 18 years. Preti, who recently made his relationship with the American tennis icon official via a public kiss in Milan, has been interacting with her family. He commented on multiple Instagram posts of Serena Williams and even paid tribute to their mother Oracene.

Preti and Venus have been spotted enjoying their time together since last year. They even went to the Bahamas for a vacation where Venus called him the "best company." However, until last month it was unconfirmed if the pair were dating.

In Milan, during a fashion week in February, the pair shared a kiss and made their relationship official.

Venus Williams credits Serena Williams for "best advice" about getting dog Harry when she saw him

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

In March 2023, Venus Williams sat down for an exclusive interview with PEOPLE where she shared details about her life with her Havanese Harry. She revealed that she did not have any plans of getting a dog but upon looking at Harry, her mind changed. Then, it was her sister Serena Williams who helped her make up her mind.

"I had not planned on getting a dog," Venus said. "And I just saw this dog one day, and I called my sister and said, 'What should I do? I like this dog.' And she said, 'Get him. I love him already.' And so it was the best decision and best advice I ever got."

At the time, Venus admitted she had spent over 16 years with Harry.

"I'm a passionate pet owner, and my dog is my life," Williams added. "He is the focus of my life. I love the little guy."

Harry has also traveled the world with Williams including Paris.

In terms of on-court matters for the 44-year-old, she is yet to retire from professional tennis. Last year, she played at Indian Wells and in Miami. Later, the seven-time Grand Slam champion admitted she had no plans of retiring and hinted at a comeback in 2025.

This season, she was widely reported to have received a wildcard for the Indian Wells but later rued the reports.

