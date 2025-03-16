Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti drops 1-word tribute to her mother Oracene as Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian 'photobombs' their shoot

Venus Williams' boyfriend Adrea Preti reacted to Serena Williams' video and paid tribute to the Williams sisters' mother Oracene. Venus and Preti recently confirmed their relationship.

Serena shared a heartwarming Reel on Instagram where she was initially spotted clicking an image with her mother Oracene. However, Ohanian jumped in to 'photobomb' and made it a wholesome family moment. Serena captioned it:

"Causally taking a pic with my mom and look who photobombs. Gotta love it!"

In the comments, Venus' boyfriend Preti shared love for Oracene, writing:

"Orceane ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥"

Reddit co-founder Ohanian also commented and gave a shout-out to TGL:

"That’s a @tglgolf moment"

Serena and Venus' half-sister from Oracene's side, Isha, wrote:

"Mommy!!! 🥰🥰🥰"

Venus Williams' boyfriend Adrea Preti comments on Serena Williams' post (Image: Instagram @serenawilliams)

44-year-old Venus used to share about Preti on her Instagram account regularly. However, for a long period, the American tennis star did not confirm if she was dating him. At the Dsquared2 show during Milan Fashion Week in February, things changed, and the couple made their relationship official with a public kiss.

Venus Williams apologized while denying accepting a wildcard from Indian Wells before her Milan trip with boyfriend Andrea Preti

Venus Williams at The Fashion Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

In 2024, Venus Williams played at the Indian Wells and Miami Open. Later in the year, she revealed that she was not hanging up her racket just yet. Earlier in February, it was announced that Williams was given a wildcard at the WTA 1000 in Indian Wells, but she ruled the announcement.

Speaking to the Tennis Weekly Podcast from Denmark just before she headed to Milan with her boyfriend Andrea Preti, Williams made the surprising revelation.

"Actually I'm not... That wasn't true. No, I'm not playing. Actually I found the announcement super amusing because, I don't know, people seem to be happy, so I was like, maybe I'll just go with it, I don't know, I'm actually not going. I'm gonna be like, overseas. I'm not gonna be here so I'm watching it on TV. I'm sorry guys," Venus Williams said.

"I had a player text me today too, like, "can you play doubles?" I'm not playing. I found out about the wild card when you guys did. Just saying. Okay. And I love Indian Wells. I would love to be there. And if I could have accepted it, I would have been like, yes, but I already made commitments," she added.

Williams has been spotted training on the court, however, her return date to the pro tour is still unknown.

