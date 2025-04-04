Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti enjoys adorable family outing with 2-word message

Andrea Preti, the boyfriend of tennis icon Venus Williams, shared an image of himself relaxing at home with a family member. The Italian has been in a relationship with Venus for more than a year, and they made their relationship official at the Milan Fashion Show last month.

Preti is a model, turned actor, who was born in Denmark but moved to Italy as a child. He pursued a career in fashion but then decided to move to New York and study acting at the Susan Batson Academy. Having graduated, He produced 2015's One More Day, writing the script as well as acting and directing.

Preti also appeared in the Italian television series A Professor, in 2023's Temptation, and in the Italian reality show La Talpa. Williams and Preti were first rumored to be in a relationship after being photographed in Nerano, Italy, in July 2024.

Preti recently posted a selfie posing on Instagram. He captioned the image, writing:

"Family time."

Andrea Preti IG Story | Source: Andrea Preti Instagram/@andreapreti88

The couple excited fans last month when Venus was spotted wearing what appeared to be a square-cut diamond on her ring finger. Speculation was rife that they were engaged, but Williams was later also pictured wearing a different ring, which quelled the rumors.

Venus Williams recently commented on her tennis future

Venus Williams - The Lacoste AW25 Show - Source: Getty

Venus Williams may not have played on the WTA Tour for more than 12 months now. But she is not necessarily done playing competitive tennis. She recently spoke about her tennis future in an interview with E! Online.

"I loved this part of my life. People look at me like, ‘Are you playing? I’m like, ‘No, I’m not.’ I really don't have a plan for the first time in my life. As an athlete and a player, there's a whole plan [like], ‘I'm gonna play this tournament and play these tournaments so I'd be ready for that tournament. Now it's like, ‘Oh, I love playing. I'm gonna play every day.’ And if I feel ready to play, then I'll play."

The 44-year-old won seven Grand Slam singles titles in her own right, including five Wimbledon titles between 2000 and 2008. She also captured 48 WTA singles titles and an Olympic gold medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

In addition, Venus partnered with her sister Serena to 14 doubles Majors and three Olympic gold medals.

