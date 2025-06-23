Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti sends encouraging message to American as she amps up tennis training with surprise Jannik Sinner shoutout

Venus Williams recently hit the tennis courts for an intense training session, with a surprise shout-out to Jannik Sinner. As the American amped up her practice, her boyfriend Andrea Preti penned a sweet note of encouragement for the tennis star.
Rumours of Williams and Preti dating first began in July 2024, when the two were seen on a boat together in Nerano, Italy, near the picturesque Amalfi Coast. Over the past few months, the couple have kept their relationship fairly private, while occasionally showing their support for each other on social media.
Most recently, Venus Williams shared a video of herself enduring a gruelling practice session, with Italian World No.1 Jannik Sinner’s newly released song with Andre Bocelli playing in the background. Responding to this, Preti reshared the story on his own Instagram and wrote,
“Let’s go. Stronger than ever.”
While Williams has kept busy with training, the former World No.1 hasn't competed in a little over a year. The last time she was seen in action was at the 2024 Miami Open, where she made a first-round exit after losing to Diana Schneider.
When Venus Williams opened up about ‘settling down’
Venus Williams has been in the public eye since 1997, when she made the finals of the US Open just three years after turning professional. While the American has garnered a large fan following for her exploits on the courts, she has chosen to keep her personal life relatively private over the years.
In a 2021 interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine, Williams revealed how she dealt with the pressures of settling down and starting a family, saying,
“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason. I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me. They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window.’ I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.’”
While Williams and Andrea Preti have been dating for a while now, the exact duration of their relationship remains unknown. Preti, who was born in Denmark and spent a large part of his life in Italy, is a former model, who has since turned his attention to acting and producing films. There were rumours of the couple getting engaged in February earlier this year after Williams was spotted with a diamond ring, but the pair are yet to confirm anything.
