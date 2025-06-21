Venus Williams' boyfriend Andrea Preti swoons over her chic summer looks, American shares loving response

Venus Williams' boyfriend, Andrea Preti, recently expressed his affection for the American legend. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, he admired her latest summer look.

Williams was last seen in action at the 2024 Miami Open on tour. At 45, she is still an active player at the highest level and hasn't retired.

Preti left a sweet comment on Williams' post, appreciating her fresh summer style. Here’s what he said to the former World No. 1:

"Mon Coeur," Venus Williams' boyfriend said which means My Heart

Venus Williams boyfriend Andrea Preti comments on her post - Image Source: @venuswilliams Instagram

Williams and Preti made their relationship public in July 2024. They were spotted together during a romantic vacation in Italy.

There have been rumours about their engagement since then, but neither of the two has confirmed the same. While discussing her personal life in a recent interview, here's what Williams said:

"I've had a single life for a long time and I think it's really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes – at least for me – harder to get out," she said.

"That's probably something I'm working on now and it makes you think about yourself and what you want and how to behave. It's definitely a lot of self-thought that goes into it," the American added.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion emphasised how balance was important in life to rejoice in every moment.

"When life changes, you've got to know when to change. You can't hold on to either a relationship or the singleness," Venus Williams said.

"Balance is important and burnout is real; you have to find your balance and for me, that's about taking moments every day. [At] the end of the day, I have my two hours of quiet and nobody's there, no one's talking and it's just my moment," she added.

"I found the announcement super amusing" - Venus Williams on rumours about her competing in Indian Wells

Williams at the 2024 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Venus Williams clarified rumours about her participation in Indian Wells this year. Despite the Americans' approval, the tournament announced a wildcard entry for the 45-year-old in the singles competition.

Williams spoke about the situation in a recent interview and said that she had already made other plans.

"Actually I'm not... That wasn't true. No, I'm not playing. Actually I found the announcement super amusing because, I don't know, people seem to be happy, so I was like, maybe I'll just go with it, I don't know, I'm actually not going. I'm gonna be like, overseas. I'm not gonna be here so I'm watching it on TV. I'm sorry guys," Venus Williams said.

The veteran also revealed she was requested to play doubles by a player but had to deny due to prior commitments.

"I had a player text me today too, like, "can you play doubles?" I'm not playing. I found out about the wild card when you guys did. Just saying. Okay. And I love Indian Wells. I would love to be there. And if I could have accepted it, I would have been like, yes, but I already made commitments."

Williams has competed in Indian Wells nine times in the past. She reached the semifinals in 1998, 2001, and 2018, which were he best results at the event.

