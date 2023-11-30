"Venus Williams is burnishing, not tarnishing, a legacy and on brand for someone who has always given side-eye" - Tennis journalist 

Venus Williams may have ended her 2023 season with a 3-7 win-loss record, but each of her three victories this season held special significance.

Especially given that two of those wins came in battling three-set tussles against quality opposition in the form of Veronika Kudermetova and Camila Giorgi. And it is these wins that have kept her fans hopeful of a stronger 2024 season.

Taking note of the same, tennis observer Jon Wertheim named Venus Williams the “Oldcomer of the Year” in his latest piece for Sports Illustrated.

Giving a nod to the American, Wertheim lauded her for continuing to push herself even 15 years after she last won a Grand Slam title at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships.

Addressing the section of fans who have criticized Williams over her recent performances, Wertheim said by staying out there to fight for each win, the 43-year-old was “burnishing” her legacy rather than “tarnishing” it as some have suggested.

He went on to describe Williams’ unwillingness to call it time on her career “completely on brand”.

"A nod to Venus Williams, who is 43—more than 15 years removed from her last major—and still at it. This is burnishing, not tarnishing, a legacy. And it’s completely on brand for someone who has always given the side-eye," the burb read.

A quick recap of Venus Williams’ 2023 season

Venus Williams at the 2023 Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

After having watched sister Serena retire from tennis at last year’s US Open — where she played doubles with her — Venus Williams returned to competition at the ASB Classic in January this year.

Williams opened her season with a win over American qualifier Katie Volynets, only to fall to Zhu Lin in the second round (7-5 in the deciding set).

Injuries returned to haunt the seven-time Grand Slam champion, as she did not win a match again until June. A return to her beloved grass — where she has won five of the aforementioned Slam titles — saw her post a battling three-set win over Camila Giorgi. She lost her next match to Jelena Ostapenko, also in three sets, but the seed for a comeback had been laid.

Then came Williams's first top-20 win in over two years when she ousted Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open, further bolstering her confidence.

The American has not played since the US Open but is likely to return to competition in the first quarter of the 2024 season.

