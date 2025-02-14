Venus Williams drops 1-word reaction to Naomi Osaka's stunning outfit photo dump

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams recently showcased her admiration for Naomi Osaka’s fashionable outfits which the latter shared through a 15-picture post. The simple yet impactful reaction from Williams instantly garnered attention and underscored the bond between the two superstars.

Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka share a unique connection that transcends tennis. Their mutual admiration is evident through their interactions on and off the court. Osaka has always looked up to Venus as her inspiration, and Venus has always had a soft spot for the former. They have publicly expressed their respect for one another on several occasions. Notably, they have played against each other twice and the scoreline is tied at 1-1.

Osaka’s latest Instagram post, featuring a series of 14 mirror selfies with bold and diverse outfits, and one picture of anime called ‘bankai’, caught Venus’ attention. The photo dump reflected Osaka’s playful yet sophisticated fashion sense, which Venus enthusiastically endorsed with her comment.

“Approved ✅✅🔥🔥🙌,” she wrote.

Venus William's comment on Naomi Osaka's Instagram post - Source: Instagram/@naomiosaka

Over the years, Naomi Osaka has cemented her status as a trendsetter both on and off the court. Known for her experimental and vibrant fashion choices, Osaka effortlessly blends high fashion with a touch of individuality.

Whether it’s her partnership with top designers or her unique social media presence, she continues to inspire her fans and peers alike. Venus Williams’ comment is just another testament to Osaka’s influence as a modern-day fashion icon.

Naomi Osaka’s break from tennis and inspiring comeback journey

In Picture: Naomi Osaka at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Frmer World No. 1 Naomi Osaka has experienced a journey full of remarkable highs and challenging lows. She quickly ascended to the pinnacle of tennis, capturing four Grand Slam titles in just four years (2018–2021). Her impressive achievements include two Australian Open titles and two US Open titles, solidifying her place among the sport's elite.

Notably, in September 2021, after her loss in the third round of the US Open against Leylah Fernandez, the Japanese player decided to take a break due to her struggles with mental health.

She returned to professional sport in January 2022, participating in the Melbourne Summer Set 1. She reached the semifinals but gave a walkover to Veronika Kudermetova due to an abdominal injury. After the US Open, she took another extended break, during which she announced her pregnancy. Her next tournament was in January 2024.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has struggled to regain her form since her 2021 Australian Open victory. She has not won a WTA title since then, with her most notable result being a runner-up finish at the Miami Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The 27-year-old mother is trying to come back after several breaks in her professional journey. Her first big breakthrough after pregnancy came at the 2025 ASB Classic, where she reached the final. This was followed by a third-round appearance at the Australian Open, where she retired after the first set against Belinda Bencic due to an abdominal strain. In the previous rounds, Osaka defeated notable players like Karolina Muchova, the 20th seed, and Caroline Garcia.

The current World No. 47 has shown promising glimpses of her potential, hinting that she may soon reclaim her former dominance and return to the top of the sport, where she truly belongs. For now, she will focus on recovering from the injury and returning to the tour as soon as possible.

