Venus Williams' excited reaction to sister Serena Williams' gender reveal party warms American's heart

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child, and they decided to surprise their friends and family with a spectacular gender reveal party on Monday, July 31.

The couple, who already have a five-year-old daughter named Olympia, had a fun-filled night with music, dancing, and cake. But there was also a twist: Alexis Ohanian had planned a prank on his wife and daughter, who were eagerly waiting to find out if they were having a boy or a girl.

The Reddit co-founder ordered a cake with a yellow filling instead of the usual pink or blue and filmed himself explaining his motive.

"Well, ladies and gentlemen, Serena, you and Olympia deserve the best. The way we're going to do it though is with a little style and some spectacular lights. And I need the DJ to get us going and let's find out, once and for all, whether Olympia's going to be a big sister to a boy or a girl," he said.

Serena Williams cut the cake and was surprised to see the yellow color, but she took it in good humor and almost smashed the cake on her husband’s face. Meanwhile, her sister Venus looked visibly disappointed and confused by the prank.

Venus Williiams jumped up and down in anticipation before the cake-cutting but then slumped down in dismay when she saw the yellow filling.

Screengrab from Instagram

Her younger sister found the reaction hilarious and shared a clip of it on her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 1.

"Please watch Venus Williams here lollll," she added to her Instagram story.

Ohanian then asked everyone to look up at the sky, where an amazing drone light show spelled out the word “Girl”. Williams and her husband cheered and hugged as they celebrated the news that they were having another daughter.

Serena Williams announced her pregnancy on the red carpet at the Met Gala earlier this year

Serena Williams with Alexis Ohanian at the US Open in 2022

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian made the joyful announcement back in May at the 2023 MET Gala. The news was also confirmed on social media by Williams herself.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," Serena Williams wrote, sharing photographs of herself with her baby bump and Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian joined in the excitement and humorously mentioned that they were "back at it" as parents, expressing their love for parenthood. He playfully highlighted that their first daughter, Olympia, is eagerly looking forward to becoming the best big sister, as she has been longing for a sibling for some time.

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it 😁 and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister — she's been asking & praying for this for a minute," Ohanian wrote.

