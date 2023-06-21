Venus Williams' fashion line EleVen launches first-ever limited edition Wimbledon collection

American tennis icon Venus Williams recently launched her first-ever limited edition Wimbledon collection via her fashion line EleVen.

Williams had been out with a hamstring injury since January 2023, but she made a comeback last week at the Libema Open, only to have her run cut short by 17-year-old Celine Naef, who was making her tour debut. The Swiss beat the American in three sets, with a scoreline of 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion then returned to compete in the ongoing Birmingham Classic, where she defeated Camila Giorgi in a three-set thriller to advance to the second round and set up a clash with Jelena Ostapenko.

Following that, Venus Williams announced the launch of her first ever limited edition Wimbledon-inspired collection through her fashion line EleVen. She expressed her excitement about this and recalled her success at SW19.

"I am so excited to share my first ever limited edition Wimbledon inspired collection with you. Wimbledon is a tournament close to my heart, having won 5 singles titles and 6 doubles titles there. But my biggest victory at Wimbledon was achieving pay equity in 2007," Williams wrote in EleVen website.

This capsule collection, according to the American, reflects the iconic all-white dress code with an elevated active fashion twist. It will also have foil detailing to represent the gleam of victory, as well as leopard print lace and jacquard to channel one's inner champion.

Venus Williams receives a wild card for Wimbledon Championships 2023

Venus Williams is one of the players who has received a wild card to compete at Wimbledon this summer.

Williams is one of seven players named to the ladies' singles wild card list, which also includes former British No. 1 Heather Watson and two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Elina Svitolina from Ukraine, with one more yet to be announced.

The American missed Wimbledon last year due to an injury. She won the prestigious title at the All England Club in 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2008. Five of her seven Major titles have come from here, making it her most successful Grand Slam tournament.

