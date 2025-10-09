Venus Williams' fiancè Andrea Preti sends message to Grigor Dimitrov as Bulgarian catches up with American at Paris Fashion Week

Venus Williams' fiancé, Andrea Preti, sent a message to the Bulgarian tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, as the latter met Williams at the Paris Fashion Week. Preti and Williams have been in a relationship since mid-2024.Williams made a comeback to tennis after almost sixteen months this year, and her latest appearance on the court was at the US Open. In the singles tournament of this event, she faced an early exit in the first round against Karolina Muchová, who registered a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 victory. Weeks after this campaign, she is currently enjoying her time at the Paris Fashion Week.Most recently, she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from the fashion week, donning a chic all-white outfit and completing her look with a green and white-colored purse. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn this post, she also shared a picture with Dimitrov, which caught her fiancé, Preti's, attention, who sent a message to the Bulgarian in the comments, writing:&quot;@grigordimitrov see u soon ❤️💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻&quot;Preti's comment on InstagramWilliams recently shared a glimpse of her at Lacoste's Spring-Summer Show, where she rocked a yellow dress that had a halter-neck-style neckline. Along with this, she also enhanced her look with a gold necklace. She uploaded sneak peeks of her time at the event on her Instagram stories, including a selfie in her car with a caption that read:&quot;Paris, my happy place, but then the traffic starts, and I remember how beautiful and slow Jupiter is..&quot; wrote Venus Williams. Venus Williams opened up about how her fiancé, Andrea Preti, encouraged her comeback in tennis Venus Williams was away from the tennis court for 16 months after her Miami Open tournament in March, and she made her comeback to the sport during the Citi DC Open in July this year. During her first tournament, she sat for a media conversation where she opened up about how her fiancé, Andrea Preti, who was cheering her from the stands, encouraged her to return to the court.Along with this, she also made her feelings known about how hard tennis is and the intensity of work it requires. (as quoted by WTA Tennis)&quot;Yes, my fiancé is here. He really encouraged me to keep playing. There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time. Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”In August 2025, Venus Williams showed off her engagement ring as she and Preti enjoyed a romantic beach getaway.