Venus Williams fondly looks back on Met Gala after-party with sister Serena Williams & half-sister Isha Price

Venus Williams recently shared a selfie from the 2024 Met Gala after-party that also featured Serena Williams and their half-sister Isha Price. Isha Price was one of the executive producers of 'King Richard', the movie based on the Williams sisters' lives.

At this year's Met Gala, Venus Williams stunned in a custom Tom Ford gown that had round mirrors embellished all over it. She completed her look with minimal earrings. Serena Williams opted for a gold Balenciaga outfit, juxtaposed with black gloves and black heels.

The sisters went to Richie Akiva's "The After" after-party at Casa Cipriani. Venus wore a black Marc Jacobs creation while Serena made a stunning appearance in cream-colored attire.

Two weeks after the culmination of the Met Gala, Venus Williams shared a throwback to the after-party by uploading a selfie on Instagram with her sister Serena and their half-sister Isha Price.

"Blurry until it gets clear," Venus Williams wrote.

Source- Venus Williams' Instagram handle

Venus Williams: "Serena always has me"

Venus and Serena Williams at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards

Venus Williams, in an essay for The Players' Tribune in 2016, expressed her views on what being an elder sister to Serena Williams meant to her.

The American also wrote about the complexities she experienced when she first started playing on the tour.

"I was the big sister. I had to be first. I’m proud of that. For me, being the big sister meant that, when I made my professional debut, I was the only player on tour who looked like me. I was the only player with my skin color, with my hair, with my background, with my style," Venus Williams wrote in The Players' Tribune.

The former World No. 1 also wrote that after Serena made her debut, she donned multiple hats to help her younger sibling feel at ease.

"Being the big sister meant that, when my little sister made her professional debut, I became a lot of new things to her — her colleague, her competitor, her business partner, her doubles partner. But I was still, first and foremost, the one thing I had always been: her family. I was her protector — her first line of defense against outside forces. And I cherished that."

Venus Williams then reiterated that her younger sister could always count on her.

"And I knew how much I would have loved to have had a big sister on tour during my first year, and how much pride I took in the knowledge that my little sister had me. Serena always has me," she added.

The Williams sisters have 30 Grand Slam singles titles among them, with Serena contributing 23 and Venus 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback