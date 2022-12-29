Venus Williams gears up for 30th year on WTA tour, arrives in Auckland for ASB Classic ahead of Australian Open 2023

Venus Williams has arrived in Auckland to compete in the ASB Classic, her first tournament of the 2023 season.

The 42-year-old featured sporadically during the 2022 season, winning none of her four singles matches. Her final tournament was the US Open, where she lost 6-1, 7-6(5) to Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round of the women's singles event.

She also competed in the women's doubles tournament, partnering with her sister Serena Williams. However, the pair lost 7-6(5), 6-4 to the Czech duo of Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka.

The year 2023 will be Venus Williams' 30th year on the WTA Tour. She will start her season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, receiving a wildcard for the WTA 250 event. The seven-time Grand Slam singles champion has already arrived in New Zealand and had a training session. 24-year-old Connor Williamson was her hitting partner during the same.

Venus Williams has some fond memories of the ASB Classic. She won the 2015 edition of the tournament by defeating Caroline Wozniacki 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final. She also reached the final the year before, losing 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to Ana Ivanovic.

The American's last appearance at the ASB Classic came in 2019 where she was the sixth seed. She reached the quarterfinals following wins over Victoria Azarenka and Lauren Davis. Here, Williams lost 6-7(1), 6-1, 6-3 to eventual runner-up Bianca Andreescu.

Venus Williams vows to make some appearances in 2023

Venus Williams in action at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams played only four singles matches during the 2022 season during the American hard-court season after Wimbledon. However, she plans to make a few appearances in 2023.

Williams was asked whether she was planning to play a full season in 2023 during a Q and A session with her fans on Instagram earlier this month. She replied by saying that while she may not play as many tournaments as most players, she will take part in some.

"I've never played as many tournaments as most players but I will make some appearances. Stay tuned," Williams said.

The former World No. 1 is bound to have a tough task at the ASB Classic as there are a few decent players competing. World No. 7 Coco Gauff is the top seed while Sloane Stephens is seeded second.

Other seeded players competing in the WTA 250 tournament include Leylah Fernandez, Bernarda Pera, Wang Xiyu, Madison Brengle, Danka Kovinic, and Rebecca Marino.

