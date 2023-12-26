Venus Williams in high spirits after Miami Dolphins qualify for NFL play-offs

Legendary tennis player and proud owner of the Miami Dolphins, Venus Williams, was seen in attendance at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday as the NFL team clinched a 2023 playoff berth.

Venus Williams and her sister Serena Williams became a part of the Dolphins fraternity way back in 2009 when they purchased a minority stake in the team alongside majority owner Stephen Ross. The team was worth an estimated $1.1 billion in 2009 when they got on board, and has seen a tremendous rise in value ever since. The organization is currently worth $5.7 billion as of August 30, 2023, as per Forbes.

A very happy owner, Venus Williams, took to her X (formerly Twitter) earlier today to share a video of her doing a celebratory jig as her team clinched back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since 1997-2001.

"We clinched the playoffs," exclaimed Williams via her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Fellow American tennis player Reilly Opelka was also seen in attendance celebrating the victory. Venus shared his story via her Instagram handle.

Tennis stars Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka in attendance amongst others at the Miami Dolphins game - @venuswilliams, Instagram

The Miami Dolphins cruised to their second straight playoff appearance on Sunday night with a close 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Kicker Jason Sanders was the star on the night, notching up five field goals including the game-winning 29-yard kick as the clock went off.

The Dolphins have two games left in the regular season, one on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, and the other at home against the Buffalo Bills. They stand a chance to clinch the AFC East crown if they can guarantee a win in either of those games. It will be the first time they do so since way back in 2008.

Venus Williams boasts an impressive entrepreneurial portfolio

Venus Williams attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week - Getty Images

Aside from her exploits on the court, Venus Williams boasts an impressive entrepreneurial portfolio.

The 43-year-old launched her very own clothing line, EleVen, in 2007. The clothing line also dived into the sunscreen segment which was incredibly popular in the market too. Williams is also the founder of Happy Viking, a direct-to-consumer athletic wear company.

Williams also has lucrative brand collaborations with some of the biggest players in the market, including the likes of American Express, Lacoste, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Stitch Fix, Wilson, Tide, Kraft, and Ralph Lauren.

Venus' eye-opening journey from the tennis courts to remarkable businesswoman has undoubtedly inspired millions and continues to do so.

