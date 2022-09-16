Venus Williams' hilarious farewell message to Roger Federer 

Since announcing his impending retirement, Roger Federer has received a barrage of emotional responses from around the world. But one of the more humorous ones came from none other than Venus Williams.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to cheekily point out that her younger sister, Serena Williams, got to spend more time with the Swiss maestro.

"Kinda upset that Serena got to hang out and have more pictures with Roger than I did," wrote Venus Williams.

She went on to label Federer 'the greatest ever."

"The greatest ever. Miss you already," she added.

"I also know my body's capabilities and limitations, and its message to me has been clear lately" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration at Wimbledon 2022

Roger Federer last played a competitive match at Wimbledon in 2021. The Swiss legend lost to Huber Hurkacz in the quarterfinals, after which he underwent a third surgery on his right knee.

In his retirement letter, Federer spoke about the challenges of the last three years and the need to listen to his body.

"As many of you know, the last three years have challenged me in the form of injuries and surgeries. I worked hard to get back in full shape. But I also know my body's capabilities and limitations, and its message to me has been clear lately," he wrote.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner revealed that the decision to retire was "bittersweet" and went on to thank his "incredible" fans.

"It's a bittersweet decision as I will miss everything the tour gave me. But at the same time there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the happiest people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis and played the sport at a level I could never have imagined, for far longer than I ever thought possible," Federer wrote.

"Most of all, I have to thank my incredible fans. You will never know how much strength and faith you have given me. The inspiring feeling of walking into packed stadiums and arenas has been one of the greatest thrills of my life. Without you, these achievements would have felt lonely," he added.

Federer's swan song will be at the Laver Cup from September 23-25, where he will represent Team Europe along with his great rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

