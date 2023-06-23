Venus Williams posted her first tour win in months after battling out a three-set marathon against Camila Giorgi in the opening round of the 2023 Birmigham Classic. While the American went on to bow out in the next round, she has no plans of slowing down.

Speaking of her immediate plans after the encouraging result in Birmingham in her latest interview with NBC, Williams said she was hoping to build on the run and play well over the European summer.

Playing on her beloved grass, the five-time Wimbledon champion said she was happy to still be doing the thing that she loved most even at the age of 43.

"I’m excited to keep building on my performance as I continue playing throughout the summer tournament season," Venus Williams said. "Ultimately, I’m just so happy to continue doing what I love."

Shifting her focus to what was keeping her going, Williams said it was her mental focus and strength.

The American believes that one can be the most gifted player physically, but it won't result in success until they pay attention to the mental aspect of the sport. Williams went on to add that she would have not have been able to be out there for so many years had she not been mentally strong.

"Tennis … is as mental as it is physical," Venus Williams said. "You can be the strongest, fastest player in the world with the best technique, but if you’re not mentally strong, you’ll never be able to succeed at the highest level."

"If I weren’t consciously working to sustain my mental health," she continued. "I wouldn’t be able to play as long as I have at this level."

Venus Williams to be in action at Wimbeldon next

Venus Williams at the Rothesay Classic Birmingham.

Venus Williams battled hard in her second-round encounter at the Birmingham Classic only to come up just short against a fellow Grand Slam champion in the form of Jelena Ostapenko.

The American went down in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, but had plenty of positives to take away from the way she held her own against the big-hitting Latvian.

Williams will next be seen in action at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, having been recently awarded a wildcard entry into the main draw of the tournament. The American is one of only two active players — alongside Petra Kvitova — to have lifted the trophy at the grasscourt Slam more than once.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes