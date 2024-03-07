Venus Williams impressed by Zendaya's outfits for 'Dune: Part Two' press tour, acknowledges her stylist Law Roach

Venus Williams has shared her admiration for Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach's fashionable approach to the actress' looks for the 'Dune: Part Two' press tour.

The much-awaited sequel to the epic science fiction film 'Dune' had its world premiere in Mexico City on February 6, 2024, and was released in the United States on March 1. The star-studded cast, featuring Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, among others, embarked on a highly anticipated promotional tour last month.

The excitement for Zendaya's looks during the tour was particularly high, given her reputation as a fashion icon, thanks in large part to her collaboration with her stylist, Law Roach.

The actress did not disappoint, as her outfits dominated the conversation on social media. Law Roach recently shared the highlights of her looks from the tour.

From her stunning vintage Mugler armor bodysuit to her gorgeous Stephane Rolland Couture white dress with gold accents and custom two-piece gold gown from Louis Vuitton, Roach proudly showcased Zendaya's remarkable outfits.

Venus Williams reshared Law Roach's post on social media, tagging both Zendaya and Roach while expressing her admiration with a string of emojis.

"@luxurylaw @zendaya 🔥😮‍💨☄️," she posted on her Instagram story.

Venus Williams' Instagram story

Williams' interest in Zendaya's outfits comes as no surprise given her passion for fashion and regular attendance at fashion shows around the world. In January of this year, the former World No. 1 exuded style as she suited up for the Louis Vuitton Fall 2024 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.

In other news, Venus Williams is currently competing at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, having received a wildcard into the main draw of the event. The seven-time Grand Slam champion will face Nao Hibino in her tournament opener.

"Venus Williams taught me the importance of humility, and the importance of enjoying life outside of tennis" - Coco Gauff

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Coco Gauff first made a mark in the tennis world at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, when she defeated Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the Major at just 15 years of age.

Reflecting on her breakthrough win in her recent Vogue interview, Gauff opened up about the challenge of facing her idol. The 19-year-old disclosed that she avoided looking at the scoreboard during the match to steer clear of the weight of Williams' name.

"A lot of times during that match I didn’t even look at the scoreboard because I didn’t want to see her (Venus) name," Gauff said.

The duo later teamed up for doubles at the 2021 French Open. Although they were knocked out of the Major in the opening round, Gauff revealed that she gleaned several valuable lessons from Venus Williams during their partnership.

"She taught me the importance of humility, and the importance of enjoying life outside of tennis, and also the importance of letting your emotions out on the court," Gauff said.

