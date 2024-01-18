In pictures: Venus Williams suits up for Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week, draws reaction from Paris Hilton

Venus Williams got all decked up to attend the Louis Vuitton fall 2024 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.

Williams stole the show with her impeccable style, as she was all suited up, dressed in black pants and a white oxford shirt. She paired it with chunky black boots. The American tied the look together with a black tie, a mauve jacket and a green Louis Vuitton purse.

The former World No. 1 uploaded pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram and congratulated the designer, Pharrell Williams.

"Runway for the runway! congrats @pharrell and @louisvuitton on an amazing show!" wrote Williams.

The photos from the event caught the eye of American media personality and socialite Pairs Hilton, who left a heart-eyed emoji as a comment on Williams' Instagram.

Source- Venus Williams Instagram handle

Venus Williams' injury concerns

Venus Williams pictured at an Exhibition Match in september

Williams is currently away from tennis. She gave the 2024 Australian Open a miss as she is targeting to return at the American tennis swing in March.

"I am targeting March now when the tournaments go back to the States, so my goal is to be up and running when tournaments come back to the US," she said in an interview with Tennis.com.

Talking about her injury, Williams mentioned that she slipped at Wimbledon and got injured. She made a return at the US Open but decided to end her season thereafter because she was not performing well. The seven-time Grand Slam champion wants to give her knee time to heal.

"I went to Wimbledon and sadly slipped in the third game of the match and really got injured and spent the kind of whole summer pretty injured with my knee like really struggling with it. I didn't want to miss the US Open so I made it there but definitely not my best performance after so much time off after Wimbledon, so I decided not to play anymore the rest of the year and just give my knee a chance to heal," said Williams in her YouTube video.

The former World No. 1 added that she couldn't get her swelling down and because of this, she lost her "range of motion."

"With this swelling I was having, I lost range of motion. I couldn't get my swelling down. I lost range of motion, the nature of my injury was you know, all this stuff. But anyway, I was dealing with all that, so I decided not to play anymore," continued Williams.

