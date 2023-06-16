Tennis legend Venus Williams recently answered some questions from her fans and followers and the seven-time Grand Slam champion shared some insights into her career, her achievements, and her challenges.

Williams posted the Q&A on her Instagram stories on Thursday, June 15. In the Q&A session, Williams revealed some interesting facts about her career. For example, she said she was not particularly excited to play against anyone except Serena, as long as she won.

"Who's the person in your career you were excited to play against? (Not Serena)," one fan asked.

"Gosh, didn't matter, as long as I won," Williams replied.

The 42-year-old also recalled that her first pro championship was in Oklahoma City in 1998, where she received a glass cowboy hat as a trophy.

"What was your first pro Championship?" another fan asked.

"Oklahoma City 1998. The trophy was a glass cowboy hat," Venus replied.

Williams also admitted that there were a few matches where she did not know how she pulled off a win, but it was a great experience to go past her perceived limits.

"Have you ever looked back on a match and thought how'd I pull that win off?" another fan asked Williams.

"Haha, very few but yes one or two where I didn't know how it happened! It's a great experience to go past your perceived limits," Venus replied.

Williams also uses social media to promote her businesses, such as her clothing line EleVen and Happy Viking wellness brand.

Venus Williams stays positive despite early exit at Libema Open 2023

Venus Williams in Wimbledon 2021

The 42-year-old legend of American tennis is still competing on the WTA Tour after making her debut almost 30 years ago in 1994. Williams took part in the 2023 Libema Open recently and despite losing in the first round, she was positive about her performance.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion faced a young and relatively unknown opponent, Celine Naef from Switzerland, who is 25 years younger than Williams. The match was a close contest, with the 17-year-old coming out on top, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Williams reflected on the match on social media, saying that she was not in pain or tired after a long three-set battle. She reiterated her never-say-die mentality and vowed to bounce back stronger in the future.

“I enjoyed myself on the court yesterday!" she wrote. "It was also wonderful to see my family supporting me. And I know I have all the love of my fans which means the world to me. I’m happy with how I played and I’m just getting used to playing matches again which is normal."

