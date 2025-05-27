Venus Williams reveals fear of saying something 'crazy' as she makes feelings known on French Open commentary debut

Venus Williams is at the 2025 French Open, and will be there for the entirety of the two weeks of main draw action at the claycourt Major. However, the legendary American isn't participating at the event as a player. Instead, she is making her debut as a commentator and analyst. Recently, she made a candid confession about her broadcasting duties at Roland Garros.

In the buildup to this year's French Open, former No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion Venus Williams was announced as one of the high-profile commentators and analysts who would be covering the tournament for TNT Sports. Upon making her debut, she revealed a particular fear she is facing in her new role.

"Listen, I'm really nervous. Am I going to cancel myself by saying something crazy? Everybody's like, 'be yourself'. I'm trying, but it's interesting to be on this side right?," she said.

Venus Williams went on to share her take on how broadcasting duties are different compared to players giving post-match interviews.

"Because when you come as a player, your mind is already on the next match, you're not even thinking about this interview. You kind of get through it, but as a broadcaster/journalist, you want to do your best. Hopefully people watch and hopefully fans get some sort of insight into what it's like to be a player, what it's like to be out there," she added.

Williams, who will turn 45 next month, is yet to announce her retirement from tennis. However, her participation at events in recent years has been limited. She played her last competitive match at the 2024 Miami Open, where she suffered a first-round loss to Diana Shnaider.

Earlier this month, she laid bare her motivations to become a commentator/analyst.

"Commentating allows me to stay immersed in tennis without physical demands of competition" - Venus Williams

Venus Williams (Source: Getty)

Weeks before making her debut in the commentary booth at the 2025 French Open, Williams disclosed why she decided to accept TNT Sports' proposal. The former No. 1 revisited her vast playing experience on the clay courts of Roland Garros and how, as a commentator/analyst, she could share some of it with fans and viewers. She also expressed her desire to stay involved in tennis without the intense physical demands of the sport.

"The French Open holds a special place in my heart. I reached the final in 2002, and I've battled on those red clay courts for over 20 years. Clay is unique - it demands patience, strategy, and resilience. I know what it's like to slide, to fight for every point, and to navigate the mental and physical demands of Roland Garros," Williams said.

"While I haven’t retired and am still open to returning to the court when the time feels right, commentating allows me to stay immersed in the sport without the physical demands of competition," she added.

Venus Williams was unable to win the women's singles title at the French Open in her prime. However, she did win the mixed doubles title at Roland Garros in 1998 alongside Justin Gimelstob. She went on to win two women's doubles titles at the claycourt Major as well (1999, 2010). On both occasions, she had sister Serena Williams as her partner.

