Venus Williams makes surprise French Open decision amid prolonged absence from WTA Tour

Venus Williams has made a surprise decision ahead of the 2025 French Open amid her continued absence from the WTA Tour for over a year. The American last competed at the 2024 Sunshine Double.

Ad

Back in April, tennis journalist Jon Wertheim shared an image of an email he received, which revealed the blockbuster news that Agassi will join TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery's team and lend his expertise as their studio analyst for the semifinals and final of the 2025 French Open.

"TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Discovery - the largest global media partner of Roland Garros - today announced eight-time Major champion and tennis icon Andre Agassi will join their coverage of the only clay-court Grand Slam this May. Agassi, a three-time finalist in Paris and the 1999 Men's Singles Champion, will be a studio analyst during the Semifinal and championship rounds of Roland Garros," an excerpt read.

Ad

Trending

Andre Agassi's expertise will have some elite company during the event as he will be joined by the genius of none other than seven-time Major Champion and former finalist, Venus Williams. The American duo will also be joined by the legendary group of Chris Evert, Jim Courier, John McEnroe, Sloane Stephens, and Caroline Wozniacki, all of whom have bagged impressive results at the event.

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Williams hasn't retired from tennis yet, but has been missing in action for over a year now. Her last appearance came at the 2024 Sunshine Double, where she faced opening round exits at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells as well as the Miami Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"