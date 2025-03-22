Venus Williams 'sees double' of herself in adorable throwback moment with sister Serena Williams

Venus Williams shared an adorable throwback moment with her sister Serena Williams. They gave each other a tough time on the court and went on to change the landscape of tennis for women of color.

The sisters faced each other for the first time at the pro level in the second round of the 1998 Australian Open and went on to face each other on 31 occasions. They also won 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles together and dominated the tennis world for over two decades. Serena dominated their head-to-head record by a margin of 19-12.

Venus took to her Instagram to share the image from one of their Wimbledon encounters. She also had a fitting caption for the picture that said:

"Seeing double 👯‍♀️ 💕 @serenawilliams"

The Williams won a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles apart from their stellar doubles record.

"I just had to tune out everything": Venus Williams on external pressure

Venus Williams at a press conference - Source: Getty

The Williams sisters were under the limelight for much of their tennis careers. Venus Williams, in a post-match interview after the US Open 2002 final, addressed how she handled the ups and downs of her career.

The older sister had lost the final and had shared how it was key to keep away from all the buzz and drown out the external pressure.

"You know, I just had to tune out everything, people just wear you to death, and talk so much. This and that. I just wanted to get away from the hype, you know," she said.

Venus Williams also lightheartedly shared that her sister Serena was more of an extrovert and enjoyed the limelight and attention that came with one of the best players in the world.

"I think Serena likes the attention," she said. "I didn't like it so much. But I think she's more of a outgoing person maybe than what I am. I think everyone has their year, and this is her year, and next year could be her year also - I don't know. But I'm glad she's done well," she added.

The sisters have always shared a great relationship and were also seen cheering for each other on multiple occasions over the course of their careers.

While Serena Williams retired in 2022, Venus Williams has yet to call time on her tennis career. Although she hasn't competed in a WTA event in over a year.

