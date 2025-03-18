Venus Williams once candidly discussed her mindset regarding tennis after losing to her sister Serena Williams in the 2002 US Open final. Venus explained why she felt the need to get away from the sport after her devastating defeat.

Venus Williams was the No. 2 seed and two-time defending champion at the 2002 edition of the New York Major. The American contiued to dominate at her home Slam, beating the likes of Chanda Rubin, Monica Seles, and Amelie Mauresmo to set up an exciting final against her sister Serena.

Having lost to Venus in the 2001 US Open final, Serena Williams avenged her defeat with a stellar 6-4, 6-3 victory. With her triumph, she also clinched her fourth Grand Slam title and dashed her sister's hopes of winning her third consecutive US Open crown.

During her post-match press conference, Venus Williams admitted that she was mentally exhausted and needed a relaxing break at home. She acknowledged that Serena Williams had raised her level since their encounter in the previous year's final.

"I think my level's about the same. I think mentally I'm not there as much. I think Serena's level is definitely more up than last year. I think what I could do is just -- I have to go home and just go home," Venus Williams said.

Venus further confessed that she had lost her enjoyment of tennis during her campaign at the New York Major. The American also expressed frustration with the "hype" surrounding her and Serena, disclosing that she had to drown out the external noise at the tournament.

"Not at this tournament, not as much as the rest. Not as much. You know, I just had to tune out everything, people just wear you to death, and talk so much. This and that. I just wanted to get away from the hype, you know," she added.

Despite her disappointment over the defeat, Venus Williams asserted that her loss to Serena Williams only motivated her to work harder and learn from her mistakes.

Venus Williams on Serena Williams enjoying the attention: "She's more of a outgoing person than what I am"

Venus and Serena Williams - Source: Getty

During the same press conference, Venus Williams suggested that, unilke her, Serena Williams thrived on all the attention because of her more outgoing personality.

"I think Serena likes the attention," she said. "I didn't like it so much. But I think she's more of a outgoing person maybe than what I am. I think everyone has their year, and this is her year, and next year could be her year also - I don't know. But I'm glad she's done well."

Venus also reiterated that she needed a break. Although the American acknowledged that she had played well to reach the final, she admitted that Serena "always" outplayed her.

"I don't know what it is. I just think I need to have a break, basically. I think I've done well as far as getting to the finals. Of course that's not an easy feat at all. But then Serena played always better than me," she added.

Venus and Serena Williams later met in the 2003 Australian Open final, with Serena claiming a 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4 victory to secure her fourth consecutive Major title.

