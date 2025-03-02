Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard Williams once explained why he chose not to attend too many of his daughters' matches. He made the revelation during the Williams sisters' campaign at the 1999 Lipton Championships.

Ad

Although Richard began training Venus and Serena Williams to become professional tennis players from a young age, he became very selective about the tournaments he attended after they both achieved that goal. While he was a regular presence at events in the United States, Richard chose to travel overseas with them only sparingly.

Richard Williams did make an appearance to support his daughters at the 1999 Lipton Championships (now known as the Miami Open), watching on as both Venus and Serena Williams reached the final. While speaking to the press ahead of the blockbuster title clash, Richard was asked whether he would attend more tournaments in during the European swing later that year.

Ad

Trending

However, the American responded in the negative, expressing his belief that fathers had historically been "bad" for the sport. Richard also explained that he was focused on developing several multi-million dollar businesses each year, which left him with little time to attend tennis events.

Although he disclosed that Venus and Serena Williams often got upset and urged him to accompany them to matches, he did not budge from his decision to limit his attendance to four tournaments a year.

Ad

"No. I really believe that fathers have been bad for tennis. And I don't like going to tennis tournament, because I have a lot of -- every year I develop three business, every year. And every business I develop, I expect for that business to produce anywhere from $10 to $15 million a year," Richard said.

Ad

That do not allow me time to run to a tennis tournament. The girls get really upset with me because I will not go. They go, "You the coach." I say, "No, I'm a manager, too." I really do not care to go to too many tournaments. I usually try to go to no more than four a year. That's enough," he added.

Ad

Richard Williams also shared his prediction for which of his daughters had the better chance of emerging victorious in the Lipton Championships final.

"Serena Williams is probably playing like the best player on the Tour... But I don't know if anyone could beat Venus Williams" - Richard Williams

Venus and Serena Williams - Source: Getty

Venus Williams entered the 1999 Lipton Championships final as the defending champion, holding a 2-0 lead in her head-to-head record against her sister Serena Williams.

Ad

During the aforementioned press conference, Richard Williams acknowledged Serena as the best player on tour but he gave the edge to Venus, stating that she was "too fast and "too strong."

"If Venus wanted to win, no one can beat Venus, if Venus put her mind to it. The reason no one can beat Venus is Venus is too fast and too strong and hit the ball too hard for anyone. At the same time, Serena right now is probably playing like the best player on the Tour right now, it seems like it. But I don't know if anyone could beat Venus," he said.

Richard Williams' prediction proved accurate, as Venus Williams claimed a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory over her sister Serena Williams in the final to successfully defend her title at the event in Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"