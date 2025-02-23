"I'm not going back if you don't want me to" - When Serena Williams revealed emotional conversation with her dad Richard before Indian Wells return

Serena Williams made her long-awaited comeback to the Indian Wells Open in 2015, ending her 14-year boycott of the event. However, the American made sure to get her father Richard's blessing before announcing her return.

The Williams sisters set up an exciting semifinal meeting at the 2001 Indian Wells Open, but Venus pulled out of the match just minutes before they were set to take the court due to tendonitis. Given rumors that their father Richard Williams had arranged Venus' withdrawal and the crowd's disappointment over her last-minute withdrawal, spectators made their frustration known during Serena's clash with Kim Clijsters in the final.

Although Serena Williams defeated Clijsters 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the title, she was subjected to racist abuse from the audience, with Venus and Richard Williams also bearing the brunt of the attacks in the stands. Following the incident, the Williams sisters chose to boycott the tournament until Serena made her return in 2015.

During her pre-tournament press conference, the American explained that she felt it was the right moment to make her comeback, but she refused to do so if her father Richard didn't agree with the decision.

Serena Williams recounted their "emotional" conversation, disclosing that her father had calmed her fears by making it clear that it would be a mistake if she didn't go back to the event.

"With my dad I was a little nervous for him as well. I wrote about that, because he's been through some things when he was growing up as a young man. When I was done telling him ‑‑ it was really emotional time for me when I was talking to him. I was like, I think I should go back, but I'm not going to go back if you don't want me to," Serena Williams said.

"Last thing I'm going to do is do something that I don't think is right for all of us. He said it would be a big mistake if I didn't go back. I thought that was really admirable," she added.

"I was a little nervous" - Serena Williams on telling her mother Oracene Price about Indian Wells return

Serena Williams and Venus Williams with mother Oracene - Source: Getty

Serena Williams admitted that she was also nervous about how her mother Oracene Price would react to her return to the Indian Wells Open. Nevertheless, the American revealed that her mother was the first person to learn about her decision.

Despite her apprehensions, Williams expressed delight at her mother immediately offering her unconditional support, describing it as a "wonderful feeling."

"Yeah, I told my mom, and I was a little nervous about what she would say. She just listened to my whole story. I kind told her about what I was writing and what I felt about it what she though about it. This is in the very beginning, long before anyone else knew," she said during the same press conference.

"When I was done with my whole story, she said, I'll be there for you. Whatever you need, I'm going to be there to support you. I was a little shocked. I don't know why, because she's always been really supportive. For whatever reason, I still was. It was a wonderful feeling," she added.

Serena Williams made a run to the semifinals of the 2015 Indian Wells Open on her return. However, she was forced to withdraw from the tournament before her semifinal clash with eventual champion Simona Halep due to a knee injury.

