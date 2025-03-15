Serena Williams once candidly discussed her complex relationship with her sister and rival Venus Williams. Serena explained why she wouldn't want her future children to follow in their footsteps, despite their tennis success and close bond.

Although the Williams sisters established a fierce rivalry on tour, with their head-to-head record standing at 11-10 in Serena's favor by the time she triumphed at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships, it never strained their off-court relationship. The sisters even chose to live together in Florida. Serena shared that their strong bond was born in childhood, as she always wanted to be just like her older sister.

In a 2009 interview with The Guardian, Serena Williams opened up about her father Richard's efforts to make her form independent opinions by making her order before Venus Williams at restaurants to curb her habit of simply copying her sister's meal choices.

"If we were in a restaurant, my dad would make me order first because I'd always order what Venus ordered. I still do it. He wanted me to have a mind of my own. When she ordered, I'd change my mind and get the same thing," she said.

Despite her love for her sister and their close bond, Serena confessed that if she had two children of the same sex, she wouldn't push them to pursue the same passion due to her exasperation over Venus "always" outperforming her.

"When she forced me to go to college, we'd take the same class and she'd always do better. It was like, earggggh! Earggggh! Why you always better than me? If I had two kids of the same sex, I don't think I'd put them in the same sport or same thing," the American said.

Nevertheless, Serena Williams constantly felt the need to be just like Venus Williams, believing that life came "easier" to her sister.

Serena Williams: "I did everything I could to be Venus, I felt like the ugly duckling"

Venus and Serena Williams - Source: Getty

During the aforementioned interview, Serena Williams confessed that she felt like an "ugly duckling" compared to her "perfect" and thin sister.

"Yes. She was perfect, she was thin, she always got straight As, everything came so easy for her. I did everything I could to be Venus. I felt like the ugly duckling," she said.

Serena also disclosed that Venus Williams was never annoyed by her efforts to emulate her due to her calm personality. She pointed out that her sister tended to be very composed and relaxed on the court as well, as evidenced by her lack of frustrated outbursts.

"On court she doesn't get angry, doesn't crack rackets like some of us do. She's so relaxed. If I beat her, she isn't angry," she added.

Venus Williams herself has spoken about not feeling the need to "yell or slam the racquet" like her sister Serena Williams, preferring to remain silent even when calls went against her.

