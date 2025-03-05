Venus Williams once opened up about planning her sister Serena Williams' wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. She humorously disclosed that Serena had avoided the bridezilla stereotype with her easygoing approach.

Williams and Ohanian got engaged in December 2016. The Reddit co-founder planned a romantic proposal, popping the question at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome, the place where they first met. Just a month later, the couple learned that they were expecting their first child, with the American even triumphing at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant.

With the nuptials approaching, Venus Williams acknowledged feeling the pressure to plan the perfect wedding while speaking to the press at the 2017 Indian Wells Open. Nevertheless, she expressed pride in Serena Williams for being a "great bride" and taking a relaxed approach to the planning.

"Oh, my God. Definitely the wedding. I don't know. I mean, she's really taking it easy. She's definitely a great bride. So I'm proud of her for that," Venus Williams said.

While acknowledging that she had never been proposed to before, Venus expressed delight that Serena had found a "nice" fiance in Alexis Ohanian.

"I think it's probably easy to get crazy. Nobody's asked me marry him before. I avoided it (smiling). But I guess if you find a good one, you've got to figure out how to make it work. So I'm happy that she's found a nice one," she added.

Venus Williams also spoke about Serena Williams getting engaged before her during her campaign at the 2017 Australian Open

"Serena Williams is paving the way, once again, for me" - Venus Williams on her sister and Alexis Ohanian getting engaged

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Speaking to the press at the Melbourne Slam, Venus Williams stated that Serena Williams was paving the way for her with her engagement to Alexis Ohanian and lavished praise on her sister for being very wise.

"She's much smarter than I am. That's pretty much... She's a wise woman. She's actually getting a real life," Venus Williams said. "She's paving the way, once again, for me. Maybe I'll grow up. But it's been an awesome year for her, and this will be a great year again."

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also gushed over Ohanian and expressed confidence that their relationship would be long-lasting.

"Yeah, he's a super nice guy that -- you never know how the things are going to end. In this case, it's not gonna end, so it's great," she said.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian eventually tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans in November 2016, two months after the former World No. 1 gave birth to their daughter Olympia.

